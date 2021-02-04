The Church completes 200 blood drives in the Central U.S. during 2020 blood shortage

A Latter-day Saint volunteer donates blood. When the pandemic began to spread in early 2020, the blood shortage became critical.
A Latter-day Saint volunteer donates blood. When the pandemic began to spread in early 2020, the blood shortage became critical. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A phlebotomist prepares to draw blood from a volunteer. More than 6,000 people around the country have received blood donated by Latter-day Saints and friends of the faith in Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska.
A phlebotomist prepares to draw blood from a volunteer. More than 6,000 people around the country have received blood donated by Latter-day Saints and friends of the faith in Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
As COVID-19 caused a downturn in blood donations throughout the United States in 2020, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints partnered with several blood collection organizations to provide lifesaving blood.
As COVID-19 caused a downturn in blood donations throughout the United States in 2020, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints partnered with several blood collection organizations to provide lifesaving blood. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Volunteers donate blood during a blood drive hosted at a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in 2020.
Volunteers donate blood during a blood drive hosted at a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A volunteer prepares to donate blood. Thousands of people around the country have received blood donated by Latter-day Saints in 2020.
A volunteer prepares to donate blood. Thousands of people around the country have received blood donated by Latter-day Saints in 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A volunteer prepares to donate blood. Thousands of people around the country have received blood donated by Latter-day Saints in 2020.
A volunteer prepares to donate blood. Thousands of people around the country have received blood donated by Latter-day Saints in 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A blood donor worker holds up a thermometer. “Throughout Nebraska and Iowa, up to 1,938 lives were saved through 646 blood donations at 20 blood drives,” said Amber Evans, Regional Donor Services Executive in Nebraska-Iowa Region.
A blood donor worker holds up a thermometer. “Throughout Nebraska and Iowa, up to 1,938 lives were saved through 646 blood donations at 20 blood drives,” said Amber Evans, Regional Donor Services Executive in Nebraska-Iowa Region. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A volunteer blood donor gets his temperature checked before donating blood in 2020. “Amazing things happen when we can partner with members of our community to bless and literally give life to others,” said Katie Moon, a JustServe Specialist.
A volunteer blood donor gets his temperature checked before donating blood in 2020. “Amazing things happen when we can partner with members of our community to bless and literally give life to others,” said Katie Moon, a JustServe Specialist. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A volunteer prepares to donate blood. Thousands of people around the country have received blood donated by Latter-day Saints in 2020.
A volunteer prepares to donate blood. Thousands of people around the country have received blood donated by Latter-day Saints in 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Across several states in the Church’s United States Central Area, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted 200 blood drives in its meetinghouses in 2020.
Across several states in the Church’s United States Central Area, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted 200 blood drives in its meetinghouses in 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A volunteer donates blood. As COVID-19 caused a downturn in blood donations throughout the United States in 2020, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints partnered with several blood collection organizations to provide lifesaving blood.
A volunteer donates blood. As COVID-19 caused a downturn in blood donations throughout the United States in 2020, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints partnered with several blood collection organizations to provide lifesaving blood. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When COVID-19 caused blood donations throughout the United States to dwindle in 2020, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rallied to provide a “profound personal gift of blood” to those who need it.

“It is remarkable what can happen when there is a need, a vision and wonderful organizations with talented caring people to assist those in need,” said Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, North America Central Area president, in a Newsroom release on Feb. 4.

As the blood shortage became critical, Leslie Schaffer, Central Iowa Chapter executive of the American Red Cross, reached out to Susan Sims, Church communication director over Iowa. Within three weeks, a dozen blood drives were scheduled. Eventually, the Church hosted 200 blood drives across 14 central states in its meetinghouses.

Schaffer explained in the release that there is a continual need for blood and donors are the only source.

“The response was heartwarming,” said Schaffer. “I had never experienced such an outpouring of care and concern for the greater good.” 

In Colorado, Katie Moon, a JustServe specialist, helped organize a statewide blood drive initiative in partnership with Vitalant, a blood service provider. Together, they hosted 40 blood drives. More than 4,300 received blood donated by Latter-day Saints and those who attended their blood drives in Denver, Colorado. 

Sharon Jaksa, divisional vice president of the Red Cross South West and Rocky Mountain Division, thanked the Church for its efforts to provide lifesaving blood. “During these unprecedented times it is collaborative efforts like this that help meet our mission,” she said.

Read more about how the Church is responding to this need in communities on the Church’s Newsroom website.