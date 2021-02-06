This week on social: How a painting of a ranch house strengthens Elder Holland’s family ties

On social media this week, two Apostles, the Young Women general presidency and the Primary general president shared experiences and insights about the importance of family, listening to the Spirit and relying on Heavenly Father.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a photo of a painting he had commissioned for his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, one year, in an Instagram post on Feb. 2. The painting is of her great-grandfather’s ranch house outside of Enterprise, Utah. “I don’t think I’ve ever given her a gift that has mattered more to her than this one,” he wrote.

“It’s important to celebrate the scenes from our ancestors’ lives because of the tie it gives us to those earlier generations,” Elder Holland continued. For him and his wife, it gives them opportunities to tell their children and grandchildren about their family’s beginnings.

Elder Holland then invited readers to join him and his wife as they discuss the importance of families in God’s plan during RootsTech Connect Family Discovery Day on Feb. 27 at noon MST.

In a Feb. 5 Facebook post, President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, shared a photo of her grandson James praying.

“Don’t you love seeing and hearing children pray?” she wrote. “Seeing my grandson James clasping his hands so tightly made me feel certain he was holding fast to something divine.”

Children are attuned to the joy and peace of the Spirit, President Cordon wrote. “Be it in music, prayer, or a softly whispered message of love, they are anxious to hear and feel God’s love. Oh, that our hearts were so finely tuned.”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote about a principle she has observed in scriptures and in the lives of people she admires.

“And that principle is this,” she wrote in the Feb. 2 Facebook post, “spiritual giants do the small things.”

The small things that spiritual giants do are feasting on the words of Christ, following a prophet of god, seeking and acting upon personal revelation, and doing these things consistently.

“There is great spiritual power in consistency,” Sister Craig wrote. “Doing the little things every day that strengthen faith is the very best way to prepare against the challenges that will surely come. These actions are not insignificant, and they will bless us in all that we do. They will bless us in our becoming.”

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and her husband love to feed the birds in their backyard together. In a Feb. 2 Instagram post, she wrote about how feeding these birds reminds her of Matthew 6:26: “Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them.”

“When I see the birds eat from our feeder, I think of how often Heavenly Father allows us to help Him feed His children,” Sister Craven wrote. “Through acts of service (or even actual meals), isn’t it a blessing to serve God’s children and feel His love for them? I hope we remember to acknowledge times when Heavenly Father has fed us through another’s act of kindness.”

On Feb. 4, President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, shared a video on her Facebook page on how she can #HearHim.

“Have you ever felt overwhelmed with gratitude after receiving guidance from heaven?” she wrote in the post accompanying the video. “It’s a wonderful feeling, isn’t it?”

In the video, President Jones detailed an experience of receiving a letter from a woman and what it taught her about hearing the Lord’s voice.

“It is His love and power, and yet He allows us to feel and take part as we love and minister,” President Jones wrote. “In the process, we are uplifted, we are taught, we are inspired, we are loved, and it helps us want to do it more and more and more.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently revisited an invitation he gave during a worldwide devotional on Jan. 10: Be still and know that God is God. In a Feb. 4 Facebook post, he testified that “He is waiting and ready to deepen your personal relationship with Him.”

Elder Gong then asked readers to share with him some ways that God calms and assures their hearts and what helps them #HearHim.