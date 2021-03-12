This week on social: Church leaders honor women throughout the world

Church leaders took to social media this week to celebrate International Women’s Day, teach about miracles and testify of the power of music.

On March 8, President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, shared a video published by the Church in honor of International Women’s Day.

“Thank you, dear sisters, for everything you do to unify, strengthen, and uplift those around you,” she wrote.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, each shared the same video on their social media channels on March 8, International Women’s Day.

Also posting in honor of International Women’s Day, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote about a woman from Senegal whom she befriended at a religious freedom symposium.

“In homes, churches, and communities from Salt Lake City to Senegal, women of God are showing up, standing up, and speaking up for that which is good,” she said.

On March 8, Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, sent her love to women and young women worldwide and expressed her gratitude that her calling provides her to meet with young women throughout the world.

President Bingham also posted again on March 11 advocating for opportunities for women to become literate and educated, in conjunction with her keynote address at the Annual International Women-in-Diplomacy Day event on March 8.

Creating such opportunities necessitates societal change, an effort which is “absolutely worth our struggle,” according to President Bingham.

In a March 9 social media post, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, recounted a trip to Ethiopia that he took with Elder Glenn L. Pace in 1985, a trip that had been full of unexpected miracles.

At the time of their trip, a famine and hunger crisis ravaged Ethiopia. President Ballard, Elder Pace and one other Church member held a sacrament meeting and prayed that God would bring rain upon the land. That afternoon, a torrential downpour came — the first rain in a year.

Miracles continued to occur throughout the trip, an experience that President Ballard described as “one of the very choicest experiences of my ministry.”

“As we continue to give the Lord our best, even during these difficult times, the Lord will continue to guide our path, step by step,” he wrote.

On March 11, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles recalled an interview he heard several years ago in which Bishop Desmond Tutu, the Anglican archbishop in South Africa, relates spending time with Heavenly Father to sitting by a fire.

Elder Christofferson appreciated the metaphor and encouraged his social media followers to “just sit with God and let Him warm you like a fire in winter. You don’t have to be special or perfect or the greatest or the best of anything to be with Him.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles taught about the centrality of a relationship with the members of the Godhead in the quest for happiness and eternal life in a March 9 social media post.

“Your happiness, your safety, your peace of mind, and ultimately your salvation is at the heart of everything these Godly beings do,” he said in a social media post.

On her social media pages March 10, President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, shared a video of her son playing the piano upside down, a talent which proved to “be the blessing that opened the door to moments, to friendships, and to much needed laughter.”

Music is a powerful tool to “feel joy and laughter; feel the love the Savior has for you,” President Cordon taught. She invited youth to participate in the Youth Music Festival on March 17.

Sister Michelle Craig also shared her testimony of the power of music in a social media post March 6, recalling the closing song sung by the Tabernacle Choir at the general conference in which she was first called to the Young Women general presidency, a moment and song she will “love forever.”

On March 12, President Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, shared an article from the March 2021 issue of the Liahona about keeping music at the heart of worship, and encouraged parents and leaders of Primary children to “help children to love music and feel the Spirit through it.”

Sister Lisa L. Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a video of her granddaughter opening a Christmas card from her Primary teacher in a social media post on March 7. Even though children have been separated from their usual Primary routine for a year and that many are still unable to meet in person, there are still means to reach out and show love to every child.

Sister Harkness posted again on March 10 about an article in the March 2021 Liahona about Eliza R. Snow, an article which resonated deeply with Sister Harkness.

“I felt like Eliza’s feelings were my own,” she wrote. “My covenant promises with God give me power to reach beyond my comfort zone and do whatever He asks of me.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, participated in a devotional with all missionaries worldwide via technology. In a March 6 social media post, Elder Uchtdorf told of his admiration for the way missionaries use technology “wisely and effectively — the Lord’s way.” He encouraged all to do the same from their homes in their wards and branches.

“Remember, your social media and technology efforts don’t have to be perfect or professional,” he wrote. “They need to be authentic and intentional.”

On March 10, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles extended a special invitation on his Instagram page for the Portuguese-speaking young adults of the Church to attend a worldwide devotional on March 21, 2021.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles expressed his gratitude in a social media post on March 10 to all who have offered prayers on his behalf since he was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles three years ago.