This week on social: How to deepen personal faith in Jesus Christ

Church leaders took to social media this week to teach about developing faith in Jesus Christ, the need for gratitude and the role of women in building the kingdom of God.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared a social media post on March 15 regarding his recent message to Spanish-speaking young adults in an institute devotional.

During the devotional, he taught of the need to increase personal faith in Jesus Christ and how to do so. He outlined several ways to deepen faith in the Savior in his post.

In a March 16 social media post, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about key principles from the Savior’s life that can strengthen one’s faith. For example, through His suffering and death, Jesus showed us that love means service and sacrifice.

Elder Christofferson offered his testimony of Jesus Christ and encouraged his social media followers to “live with a perfect hope in Christ for the help you need now and for eternal life to come.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote a social media post on March 14 addressing those who believe in and accept Jesus Christ as the Son of God and the Savior of the world, but who struggle to believe that His Atonement works in their individual lives.

“We more fully come to know the Lord as we not only believe in Him but also believe Him and His assurances,” he wrote.

One morning, President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, arrived at her office before the sun was shining. As she looked at the Salt Lake Temple, the mess of the construction surrounding the temple seemingly emphasized by the darkness, a thought came to her mind: “The light is still shining.”

“I hadn’t noticed, but the light of the temple was on,” she recounted in a March 14 social media post.

“No matter the rubble that may surround your feet, no matter the mess you feel you are in, look up and know that your light of the gospel of Jesus Christ can shine on for those around you.”

On March 15, President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, posted on his social media pages about the new phase in the reopening of temples — allowing youth and other members with limited-use temple recommends to participate in proxy baptisms in 14 temples around the world.

“Our temples are the holiest places on earth,” the post said. “They not only unite us as families but connect us directly to our Father and His Son, Jesus Christ. I pray that each of us will soon have the opportunity to again fully participate in temple service.”

On March 17, President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, posted in honor of the 179th anniversary of the organization of the Relief Society.

She praised the organization for its “divinely established sisterhood” and the opportunities it provides for women to work together and support one another with “grace and strength.”

“Each and every one of you sisters is needed; each of you has God-given gifts and abilities that can lift and strengthen others in our journey together,” she wrote.

While reading a recent Liahona article about Emma Smith, Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, was reminded that all have “an active role to play in the work of the Lord.” On March 17, she shared the article on social media and asked her followers to share ways that they have “seen recent examples of courageous women who quietly build the kingdom of God through small deeds.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles focused on the principle of gratitude in a recent devotional with young adults in the Asia and Pacific Areas. He shared in a March 16 social media post ways to express gratitude when it is difficult to find something for which to be thankful.

According to Elder Rasband, gratitude is more than “just a good idea or simply an acceptable social custom or courtesy,” he wrote in the post. “Gratitude is an expression of our faith, our hope and our ever-increasing testimony of Jesus Christ.”

In a recent BYU devotional, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about the relationship between blessings and responsibilities for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On social media on March 16, he described several examples of responsibilities and linked blessings.

At the end of the post, Elder Stevenson invited his social media followers to “consider our role in accomplishing these divine responsibilities and anxiously engage.”

“As we do, we will recognize and enjoy heaven-sent blessings.”

In anticipation for an upcoming devotional for Portuguese-speaking young adults, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles took to Instagram to extend a video invitation for participants to share ways that the challenges of 2020 have brought them closer to the Savior.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared the experience of hearing a song based on her most recent general conference talk. As she listened, she felt many emotions — “amazement that someone would write a song based on my last conference talk and love for others who so beautifully communicate the message I felt in my heart as I prepared,” she wrote in a social media post March 14.

“Heavenly Father cares about every word and is so kind in helping inspire messages that He wants shared.”