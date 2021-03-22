Thousands of donations collected as part of the ‘Feed Utah’ food drive

In a matter of hours, residents and volunteers across the state collected and delivered bags and boxes of food to help the Utah Food Bank support thousands of families in the state’s first “Feed Utah” food drive on Saturday, March 20.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Associated Food Stores, the National Guard, KSL, the Boys and Girls Club of several state counties and many other local and interfaith groups partnered to fight hunger and food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utah Food Bank CEO Ginette Bott, along with by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Church general leaders including President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president; and Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Utah Area Presidency, met with the media to spread awareness and invite people everywhere to participate in the opportunity to serve.

Because two-thirds of Utahns are members of the Church, President Cordon told Newsroom that it is important for young Latter-day Saints to invite those outside the faith to take part to increase the feeling of community in the state. “We want to invite the youth to invite all their friends … to participate in this opportunity to serve,” said President Cordon.

