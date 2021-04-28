How to watch BYU Women’s Conference

BYU Women’s Conference, cosponsored by the Relief Society general presidency and the Church News, will be available online beginning Thursday and Friday, April 29-30. This year’s theme is “I Am a Child of God. His Promises Are Sure.”

Thanks to technology, more women than ever have the opportunity to participate. “We are grateful for the resources that allow us to join in a worldwide sisterhood and to remember that each of us is a child of God and that His promises are true,” said Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

Speakers include Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, in addition to members of the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women, Young Men and Sunday School general presidencies — the first time all five organization presidency members will speak at BYU Women’s Conference. These sessions and the Sister to Sister event will be free and available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Below is a schedule of the free sessions. This article will be updated with summaries of the sessions.

Thursday, April 29

10:00–11:45 a.m. MDT

2:00-3:30 p.m. MDT

Friday, April 30

10:00 a.m.–noon MDT

Sister to Sister event: Sister Sharon Eubank, Sister Michelle Craig, Sister Susan H. Porter

Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Sister Melanie Rasband

No registration is necessary for the free sessions. Watch online on TheChurchNews.com or ChurchofJesusChrist.org. These sessions will also be streamed on The Church News Facebook and YouTube, and BYU Women’s Conference Facebook and YouTube.

A paid digital registration package includes 35 additional sessions available for viewing April 29 through Sept. 30. Register at womensconference.byu.edu.