Latter-day Saint Charities, other partners open Family Transfer Center in Houston to aid migrants seeking asylum

The Church and multiple partners officially opened a new Family Transfer Center in Houston, Texas, to provide humanitarian aid to migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

“This center is an example of the tremendous good that can result when the community comes together as one to offer resources to ease the burden of others,” said Elder Carlos Villarreal, an Area Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We want these migrant families to feel safe, welcome and comfortable as they continue their journey.”

Elder Villareal and other Church leaders were involved in a press conference announcing the center on Monday morning. The center provides food, hygiene kits, COVID-19 and other medical screening, a place to sleep and other short-term relief for migrants released by the U.S. Border Patrol to await asylum hearings in the United States.

The center accepted its first migrants late last week. Most stay less than 24 hours before they board buses or planes to other parts of the United States to stay with friends and family as they await their hearings.

Refugee Jouseline Melayer, from Chile, holds her baby Jayden at the Family Transfer Center in Houston on Monday, June 7, 2021. The center provides a temporary respite for families who have been cleared at the United States border and need short-term shelter and food. The creation of the Family Transfer Center is the result of a collaboration among The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities, the National Association of Christian Churches, YMCA International Services, Texas Adventist Community Services, Houston Responds and the Houston Foodbank. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The center is housed in a warehouse operated at 16605 Air Center Blvd. by the National Association of Christian Churches. Other partners include Catholic Charities, YMCA International Services, Texas Adventist Community Services, Houston Responds and the Houston Food Bank. The joint effort is funded solely by the churches and charities, with the awareness of the federal government. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing funding and volunteers to the center, which hosted its first 223 guests last week.

Those interested in volunteering can visit the Volunteer Houston website. Background checks will be conducted on all volunteers. The center can accommodate 500 migrants a day if required. The partners plan to operate for at least six months as a swell of immigrants are crossing the border daily. They plan to open a second center in southside Houston if needed.

“We are proud to partner with these other outstanding organizations in a community response to address the urgent transitional needs of these vulnerable individuals and families through these family transfer centers,” Jeff Watkins, the chief international initiatives officer for the YMCA of Greater Houston, said in a news release. “These are places where they will be served with human kindness and dignity, fed, allowed to rest, catch their breath and prepare to travel on to their destination where their claims of asylum will be determined.”