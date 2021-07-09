This week on social: Advice to and from youth about how to gain a testimony

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages about temples, navigating disagreements and building faith on their social media platforms this week.

In a video posted on his social media pages, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave advice to young people who have struggled with or questioned their testimony — something Elder Holland calls “part of our maturation in the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“If you are wondering about your own faith, know that you are not alone,” he said.

While preparing for last month’s Face to Face for single adults, Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, met Reagan, a 14-year-old who understands the role of hard work in increasing one’s faith.

In the video Sister Eubank shared on social media, Reagan talked with Sister Eubank about how “nothing gets done without hard work,” including gaining a testimony of the Savior.

President Russell M. Nelson shared a celebratory post about the reopening of all temples worldwide at some level on July 5.

“With the temples open, our work for those on both sides of the veil can be resumed. To have all our temples reopened, at least to some degree, is a cause for rejoicing,” he said.

In a July 7 social media post, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized the need for rest, both physical and spiritual.

“A commitment to work, a truly vital gospel principle, can turn negative if not balanced with rest and renewal or if carried to an extreme,” he wrote.

Spiritual renewal can be found on the Sabbath and in the temple, and he encouraged his followers to make both a priority.

“As hard as the pandemic has been, there are many lessons we can take away from this challenging time,” wrote Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, in a social media post July 1.

These lessons include new ways to connect with family and friends, new ways to work and increased emphasis on mental health and self-care.

On July 4, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared a post reflecting on the United States Constitution. He extended an invitation to learn and advocate its principles, seek out and support persons who will support those principles in their public actions and be knowledgeable citizens who are active in making their influence felt in civic affairs.

“I testify of the divinely inspired Constitution of the United States and pray that we who recognize the Divine Being who inspired it will always uphold and defend its great principles,” he wrote.

In a July 6 social media post, President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, offered the following advice: “When family members purposely try to argue or say hurtful things about treasured beliefs, remember to ask yourself, ‘What would the Savior do?’”

Though it can be difficult to navigate family relationships when beliefs are different, “your example will speak louder than any words you could possibly say,” President Bingham said. “As you follow the pattern of Jesus Christ, you will feel peace whether family members’ behavior changes or not.”

As Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, prepare to participate in a Face to Face this fall, they have been reflecting on the various lessons the Spirit has taught them that have strengthened their faith in Jesus Christ during the previous 15 Face to Face events.

In a social media post July 9, he invited his followers to “share with us a lesson you have learned from a prior Face to Face event which has blessed your life.”

The first granddaughter of Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, will leave soon to serve a mission. As he and his family look forward to supporting her from home, they also will be sharing the gospel in natural ways, as taught in the recent “Love, Share, Invite” broadcast.

“Our Savior Jesus Christ was the ultimate example of kindness and inclusion,” wrote President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president, in a social media post.

Children are often the best example of including others. In this month’s issue of the Friend, there is a story of how two children became friends despite their cultural differences, which President Johnson shared to her Instagram Stories, July 7.