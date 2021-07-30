Tabernacle Choir special ‘Coming Together’ will commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

On the evening of Sept. 11, 2001, the Tabernacle Choir was scheduled to perform a private concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle for a business convention.

Given the tragic events of the day, that closed event quickly evolved into a public memorial service presided over by President Gordon B. Hinckley and featuring several patriotic selections by the Tabernacle Choir and the Orchestra at Temple Square.

Days later, the Church president spoke at a memorial service in observance of a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance.

“Our hearts are broken, our spirits subdued,” said President Hinckley. “We bow before the Almighty in reverence and reach out to those who have lost their lives, to their families, and to those who were wounded in the attacks made against our beloved nation.”

Look to the Lord, he added, “on this dark and somber occasion.”

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedies, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will present a 30-minute special entitled “9/11, Coming Together” on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 8:46 a.m (MDT) — symbolizing the time of the first plane crash in to the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The program will be hosted by Jane Clayson Johnson, a Latter-day Saint television journalist who co-anchored the CBS News Early Morning Show in New York City as the events of 9/11 unfolded.

Latter-day Saint television journalist Jane Clayson Johnson will host a Sept. 11. 2021, Tabernacle Choir special commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“9/11, Coming Together” will air on the Choir’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, TheTabernacleChoir.org website, as well as Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and the BYUtv Mobile App.

The program will also be broadcast that day at 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (MDT) on BYUtv and BYUtv.org.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, an encore stream and special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” will air at 9:30 a.m. (MDT) on the Choir’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, TheTabernacleChoir.org website and also Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, KSL TV (Channel 5), KSL.com, the KSL TV app, BYUtv, BYUtv.org and the BYUtv app.

“Having had a front-row seat as a news commentator, it is an honor for me to be part of this ‘Coming Together’ special commemorating human kindness during the tragedy of 9/11,” said Johnson in a choir release. “In a way, this special parallels the challenges in today’s world and reminds us that embracing each other with love and respect can help heal the human heart.”

The commemorative musical program of remembrance will include uplifting and inspiring music selections gathered from the choir and orchestra’s previous broadcasts and concerts. Interwoven with the music and narration will be commentary from individuals around the world as they remember the impact of 9/11 for everyone, everywhere, the release noted.

The backdrop for Johnson’s narration is various locations across the Hudson River from where the Twin Towers were located.

Her commentary will introduce performances by the choir and orchestra from previous “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts, including “You Raise Me Up,” “Peace Like a River,” “Wayfaring Stranger,” “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “One Person,” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

Kristin Chenoweth will be the featured performer for “Angels Among Us,” which she sang with the choir and orchestra during her 2018 Christmas concert appearance.

“Music is an integral part of this commemoration because it can touch the human heart in a unique and personal way,” said Tabernacle Choir music director Mack Wilberg in the news release. “We hope listeners of this special feel peace, gratitude, love, and closer to the divine.”