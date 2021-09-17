This week on social: What 2 Apostles taught about how Heavenly Father feels about His imperfect children

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints taught about the doctrine of Christ, how to obtain peace, and religious freedom this week on their social media channels.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared a testimony of God’s love in a social media post. “Ultimately, we should learn to live the way He would have us live,” he wrote, “But regardless of the speed at which we change and progress, His love for us is unchangeable because we are His children.”

God doesn’t need perfect or exceptional individuals, said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Twitter. Rather, He will “magnify your talents and abilities and use them to bless and minister to multitudes.”

You say you’re not perfect? Not good enough? Welcome to the club!

You may be just the person God is looking for. God doesn’t need you to be exceptional, let alone perfect.

He will magnify your talents and abilities and use them to bless and minister to multitudes. — Dieter F. Uchtdorf (@UchtdorfDF) September 13, 2021

Elder Uchtdorf also shared an excerpt from his most recent general conference address in an Instagram video.

“I testify we are never on our own,” wrote Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a social media post. “Because Jesus walked such a long, lonely path utterly alone, we do not have to do so.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, had a tender and inspiring experience during the recent Face to Face event for young adults. In a social media post about the event, he extended an invitation to “look unto the Savior” through studying the Book of Mormon.

During a BYU devotional, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that enduring to the end is actively and intentionally repeating the steps in the doctrine of Christ; and that by doing so, spiritual resilience is developed which is essential to lifelong conversion.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a new Church video in which he explains the importance of staying centered on Jesus Christ after tasting the fruit of His gospel.

Beauty and attention are given to every detail to create a house of the Lord, said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a social media post about the newly completed Pocatello Idaho Temple. However, the true “jewels” of temples are “the ordinances, covenants, promises, and instruction received there.”

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson also participated in the Pocatello Idaho Temple open house. She wrote a social media post celebrating “the contributions of the precious children and youth” who gave time and efforts to prepare the temple grounds for the open house and dedication.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared pictures and a video from the G20 Interfaith Forum on social media. “The good of religion, the reach of religion, and the heroic acts of love which religion inspires only multiply when we protect religious freedom,” he wrote in the post.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, also attended the forum. She re-emphasized what Elder Rasband taught about the importance of religious freedom in a post on her social media pages.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently traveled to the Dominican Republic, where he met with Dominican Republic Vice President Raquel Peña. During the visit, Elder Soares gave Vice President Peña a Christus statue as a “symbol of friendship.”

“All of our efforts, both religious and humanitarian, will always be able to prosper with God’s help,” he wrote in a social media post.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham wrote a post dedicated to the young adults of the Church and testified that “seeking personal revelation to guide us in our daily lives is really the key to peace and genuine happiness, even in the midst of uncertainty and trials — no matter what our age!”

In conjunction with this week’s “Come, Follow Me″ reading in the Doctrine and Covenants, Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, shared a video of a combined choir from the Salt Lake Institutes of Religion singing “Where Can I Turn for Peace?”

“The best way to obtain peace is to forgive one another and rely on the mercy and grace of the Savior: ‘He, only One,’” he wrote.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared pictures in a social media post from an outing for the girls in her family. She wrote about the need for family members to “lean on each other and support one another.”