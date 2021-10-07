Learn 16 simple ways to be a better humanitarian

At President Russell M. Nelson’s direction, Sister Sharon Eubank reported in October 2021 general conference on the many ways The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been responding to the divine mandate to care for the poor. As the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and director of Latter-day Saint Charities, Sister Eubank was able to recount how in the last 18 months the Church has responded to 933 natural disasters and refugee crises in 108 countries, in addition to participating in more than 1,500 COVID-19 projects throughout the world.
In a follow-up to her conference report, Sister Eubank shared on the Church’s blog “16 Things You Can Do to Be a Humanitarian.”
“Each of these suggestions is simple, but I believe the little drops of good each of us contributes add up over time to truly change the world,” she wrote.
- Fast and give a generous fast offering.
- Volunteer regularly. JustServe.org is a good resource to find opportunities.
- Focus on the rising generation.
- Talk to your municipal leaders. “What are their local priorities? What help do they need? How can you contribute and involve others?”
- Ministering. “Help people with their problems. Let them feel your sincere interest and love.”
- Pray for the improvement of circumstances you hear about on the news. “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous [person] availeth much” (James 5:16).
- Reach out to other faiths and congregations, and build relationships.
- Serve a mission or support a missionary. “And whoso receiveth you, there I will be also, for I will go before your face. I will be on your right hand and on your left, and my Spirit shall be in your hearts, and mine angels round about you, to bear you up” (Doctrine and Covenants 84:88).
- Learn a skill, teach a skill. “This simple action bonds us to each other in ways that can last decades. It’s the humanitarian superpower.”
- Think of emergency preparedness beyond food storage.
- Ask the bishop, Relief Society president, or elders quorum president who might need some special, unassigned attention and care.
- Donate to the Church’s humanitarian fund.
- Reach out with friendship and understanding to someone who is not attending church right now.
- Make things accessible for everyone.
- Learn more about nutrition.
- Pray for God to send you to someone who needs you. “Every day.”