Learn 16 simple ways to be a better humanitarian

Latter-day Saint Charities missionary Anita Herway plays with Malek and Momo Mana at INTERSOS in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Latter-day Saint Charities contributed money to the organization. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Elder Brent Lee, left, and and Sister Charlene Lee, Latter-day Saint service missionaries, sort donated items for refugees at the Family Transfer Center in Houston on Monday, June 7, 2021. The center provides a temporary respite for families who have been cleared at the U.S. border and need short-term shelter and food. The creation of the Family Transfer Center is the result of a collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities, the National Association of Christian Churches, YMCA International Services, Texas Adventist Community Services, Houston Responds and The Houston Food Bank. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Sisters Debora and Nabendjie Elisca eat a treat at the Family Transfer Center in Houston on Monday, June 7, 2021. The center provides a temporary respite for families who have been cleared at the U.S. border and need short-term shelter and food. The creation of the Family Transfer Center is the result of a collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Catholic Charities, the National Association of Christian Churches, YMCA International Services, Texas Adventist Community Services, Houston Responds and The Houston Food Bank. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Cataract surgery provided by Latter-day Saint Charities and its partners helped improve the sight of an 8-year-old boy in Malawi name Taonga. Credit: Latter-day Saint Charities
Halima, a villager from Tanzania, had her sight restored thanks to cataract surgery provided by Latter-day Saint Charities and its partners. The donated procedure allowed Halima and her family to enjoy increased self-sufficiency. Credit: Latter-day Saint Charities
A series of Latter-day Saint Charities grants worth $5 million will be used, in part, to assist refugees families resettling in the United States. The grants were announced on June 3, 2021. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
Individuals gather to receive emergency supplies provided by Latter-day Saint Charities and Rahma Worldwide. Credit: Rahma Worldwide
A nurse prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Belize City in late April 2021. Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced in February a US$20 million grant to support the Global COVAX project where COVAX Facility plans to provide two billion doses by the end of the year to persons living in developing countries. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Latter-day Saint Charities has supported global immunization initiatives led by UNICEF and the WHO. This woman receives a vaccination in Chad. Credit: UNICEF
President Jean B. Bingham, right, and Sister Sharon Eubank of Latter-day Saint Charities, try local fruits picked by refugee women at Imvepi Refugee Settlement in the Arua district of Uganda. This was part of a a UNICEF field visit to Uganda in early 2017. Credit: Latter-day Saint Charities
The United Nations predicted in July 2020 that COVID-19 disruptions could push an additional 130 million people into chronic hunger. Latter-day Saint Charities is helping provide 30 million meals to school children, according to a Feb. 3, 2021, Newsroom release. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Latter-day Saint Charities is helping fund Convoy of Hope’s school feeding programs in several developing countries, according to a Feb. 3, 2021, Newsroom press release. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Latter-day Saint Charities provided 40,000 pounds of food that was repackaged and then distributed by 75 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, additional community volunteers and members of the National Guard in Florissant, Missouri, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Latter-day Saint Charities and Rahma Worldwide partnered to provide families displaced by floods in Yemen with kitchenware, cooking fuel, rugs, pillows, blankets, mattresses and tents. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A girl has her temperature checked in Lebanon, where Latter-day Saint Charities is working with international medical nonprofit MedGlobal to provide medical supplies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Trurong Van Nguyen sits in his wheelchair given to him by Latter-day Saints Charities with his wife Quyen Thi Mai at his home in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Dr. Miguel Scolamanga removes a cataract from a patient with the help of a Latter day Saint Charities microscope in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Latter-day Saint Charities donated several pieces of equipment to the Vision Foundation. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Latter-day Saint Charities missionary Sister Anita Canfield, right, hugs Latter-day Saint volunteer Cecilia Panecianco at the Latter-day Saint Charities Friendship Center in Rome, Italy. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

At President Russell M. Nelson’s direction, Sister Sharon Eubank reported in October 2021 general conference on the many ways The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been responding to the divine mandate to care for the poor. As the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and director of Latter-day Saint Charities, Sister Eubank was able to recount how in the last 18 months the Church has responded to 933 natural disasters and refugee crises in 108 countries, in addition to participating in more than 1,500 COVID-19 projects throughout the world. 

In a follow-up to her conference report, Sister Eubank shared on the Church’s blog “16 Things You Can Do to Be a Humanitarian.”

“Each of these suggestions is simple, but I believe the little drops of good each of us contributes add up over time to truly change the world,” she wrote.

  1. Fast and give a generous fast offering. 
  2. Volunteer regularly. JustServe.org is a good resource to find opportunities.
  3. Focus on the rising generation. 
  4. Talk to your municipal leaders. “What are their local priorities? What help do they need? How can you contribute and involve others?” 
  5. Ministering. “Help people with their problems. Let them feel your sincere interest and love.”
  6. Pray for the improvement of circumstances you hear about on the news. “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous [person] availeth much” (James 5:16).
  7. Reach out to other faiths and congregations, and build relationships. 
  8. Serve a mission or support a missionary. “And whoso receiveth you, there I will be also, for I will go before your face. I will be on your right hand and on your left, and my Spirit shall be in your hearts, and mine angels round about you, to bear you up” (Doctrine and Covenants 84:88).
  9. Learn a skill, teach a skill. “This simple action bonds us to each other in ways that can last decades. It’s the humanitarian superpower.”
  10. Think of emergency preparedness beyond food storage. 
  11. Ask the bishop, Relief Society president, or elders quorum president who might need some special, unassigned attention and care. 
  12. Donate to the Church’s humanitarian fund. 
  13. Reach out with friendship and understanding to someone who is not attending church right now. 
  14. Make things accessible for everyone.
  15. Learn more about nutrition. 
  16. Pray for God to send you to someone who needs you. “Every day.”