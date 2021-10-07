Learn 16 simple ways to be a better humanitarian

A nurse prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to residents in Belize City in late April 2021. Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced in February a US$20 million grant to support the Global COVAX project where COVAX Facility plans to provide two billion doses by the end of the year to persons living in developing countries.

Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints