When reciting the Aaronic Priesthood quorum theme young men say: “With all my heart, might, mind, and strength, I will love God, keep my covenants, and use His priesthood to serve others, beginning in my own home.”

There is purpose in the order of this sentence. As parents and leaders, we can help young men to better understand how they can access priesthood power and to use it to bless others by loving God, keeping covenants and serving others.

Loving God

Young men often hear that God loves them. However, love must go both ways. They must also feel love for God and Jesus Christ. The Children and Youth program can help their love for God grow through gospel learning, service and activities, and personal development. It can help them as they strive to become more like Jesus Christ. He can strengthen them as they “increase in wisdom and stature and in favor with God and man” (Luke 2:52).

One thing that can help a young man feel greater love for God is to feel grateful for his blessings and ponder all that his Heavenly Father desires to give him. The Apostle Paul declared, “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2:9).

Keeping covenants

Brother Peter G. Vidmar, Young Men general advisory council Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young men must strive to keep their covenants.

The world we live in is filled with distractions and temptations that can take young men’s focus away from the Savior. They must remember a covenant is more than a contract. It is a relationship, and within that relationship with God and Christ, they can find the motivation and help to keep their covenants.

In her April 2019 general conference talk, “Careful versus Casual,” Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency reminded us: “The ‘For the Strength of Youth’ pamphlet contains standards that, when followed carefully, will bring rich blessings and help us stay on the covenant path. … We do not lower our standards to fit in or to make someone else feel comfortable. We are disciples of Jesus Christ, and as such we are about elevating others, lifting them to a higher, holier place where they too can reap greater blessings.”

When we slip, we turn toward God and Christ and access Their enabling power through repentance.

Serving others

Young men can use the priesthood to bring the Lord’s blessings to members of their earthly families and eternal family. Young men do this as they engage in the work of salvation and exaltation. As they live the gospel, care for those in need, invite others to come unto Christ and unite families for eternity, young men learn by their own experiences that living the way Jesus lived is the one path to lasting happiness.

Young men have a discussion during a Sabbath Day quorum meeting. The Aaronic Priesthood quorum theme can teach young men key principles to bless themselves and others. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

I turned 8 years old on the same day my brother turned 16. My brother Tom was ordained a priest and received authority to baptize. My father felt inspired to invite Tom to baptize me. This was a special day for both of us. Years later, I felt similarly inspired to invite my 16-year-old son, Timothy, to baptize his 8-year-old sister Emily. This is just one example of ways a young man can use the priesthood to serve others, beginning in his own home.

In his October 2008 general conference message “Honor the Priesthood and Use It Well,” the late Elder Richard G. Scott said: “The perfect role model for use of the holy priesthood is our Savior, Jesus Christ. He ministered with love, compassion and charity. His life was a matchless example of humility and power. The greatest blessings from the use of the priesthood flow from humble service to others without thought of self. By following His example as a faithful, obedient priesthood bearer, we can access great power. When required, we can exercise the power of healing, of blessing, of consoling, and of counseling, as the quiet promptings of the Spirit are faithfully followed.”

This promised blessing can be the case for young men everywhere. There is power in reciting the Aaronic Priesthood quorum theme. It can help young men remember to love God, keep their covenants and serve others.