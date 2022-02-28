Syrian refugee Dohad Mohamad Alsholbi rebuilt his life after moving to Jordan — because of beehives.

“When I first arrived, living was very difficult. I was very depressed,” he said.

But then he got bees from a collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Jordanian charity al JAHUTH. Alsholbi worked hard and grew a new source of income. In two years, his beehives grew from two to four. He sold honey, and the profits helped him move into a house and send his children to school.

Syrian refugee Dohad Mohamad Alsholbi with three of his children in Madaba, Jordan, October 2021. He received bees and training from Latter-day Saint Charities and al JAHUTH and can provide for his family. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I found that it could be a good source of income, thanks to God,” he said to Middle East Newsroom. “I am proud to have an income, to have a second chance in life with the bees. I believe in the Lord, that He is providing for my children. He is helping me, and I have to keep going in order to continue to reach success.”

Meanwhile, Jordanian widow Hajar Abdullah Ali Daks received two goats from the program. Two years later, her flock increased to six. She sells goat milk and cheese to neighbors to provide for her family. She can pay rent and send her children to school.

This effort began in 2019. Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of the Church, provides the financing and al JAHUTH buys the goats and bees and arranges training for the recipients. The goal is to foster self-reliance — because people can use the animals for both food and income.

Jordanian widow Hajar Abdullah Ali Daks now earns an income from selling goat milk and cheese to neighbors. She received the goats from a collaboration between Latter-day Saint Charities and al JAHUTH. Madaba, Jordan, October 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Now 135 households with 931 children have received goats and 105 households with 766 children have received beehives.

