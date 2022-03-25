This week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted on social media about trusting in the Lord, the first two great commandments, and giving service.

When Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the West Point Academy meetinghouse in New York, he encouraged the cadets “to be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.”

“I invite all who are reading these words now to do the same,” he wrote in a social media post. “During times of trial, the world needs resilient leaders who can handle dissonance, surprise, disappointment and fear.”

“If you feel that you cannot take one more step, my plea to you is this: Please tell someone what you are experiencing. There are people who care about you and want to help you,” Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote in a post. “Please turn to the Lord’s redeeming grace and to the people close to you.”

Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace wrote about his experience discovering cancer in his right kidney, and how he found peace during the process of undergoing medical tests and discussing the possibility that his “stay in mortality would be a bit shorter than anticipated.”

“There is a course of treatment, I am following it, and I trust that in a year or so I will be made whole,” he said. “ ‘But if not’ (Daniel 3:18), I am willing to accept the Lord’s will for me.”

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham wrote a post about the Church’s emotional resilience course, and called it a way “the Lord is stretching forth His hand to help you.”

In meetings with Latter-day Saints in Cambodia and Singapore, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about the Savior’s counsel to “stand in holy places” and testified that “if we stand in holy places — specifically our homes, our chapels and God’s temples — we need not be troubled.”

On his 47th wedding anniversary, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed his gratitude for his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, and her deep faith in Jesus Christ.

“I will forever love and cherish this noble daughter of God who has influenced who I am more than anyone else on this earth,” he said.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote a message on Twitter about acting compassionately towards those in need.

Many people within our circle of influence are seeking comfort, attention, inclusion, and any help that we can offer them. We all can be instruments in the Lord’s hands and act compassionately toward those in need. — Ulisses Soares (@Ulisses__Soares) March 22, 2022

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles described Latter-day Saint Judge J. Clifford Wallace, the recipient of the Bolch Prize for the Rule of Law, as “one who appreciates his own blessings and recognizes the ultimate source of those blessings. Consequently, he has a refined sense of accountability to God for his life and what he does with his life.”

Elder Christofferson also shared the principles he taught at a recent BYU devotional about the first two great commandments to “love the Lord thy God with all thy heart…” and to “love thy neighbor as thyself.”

“Our love of God elevates our ability to love others more fully and perfectly because we in essence partner with God in the care of His children,” he said.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a picture of her and two close friends serving at the Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance in honor of the Relief Society’s 180th anniversary.

Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, also spent time serving alongside other women in her community. “It was a joy to serve alongside women of many different faiths putting our hands to work to lift others as our Savior Jesus Christ would,” she said of the experience.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared pictures from a recent visit to the Latter-day Saints in Argentina, and expressed his gratitude for their faith in the Savior and “devoted discipleship.”

While serving in Primary, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, has observed that there is a strong connection between music and the Holy Ghost. She wrote a post about her favorite Primary song and asked her social media followers to share their favorite Primary songs.

Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, taught about personal revelation in conjunction with the “Come, Follow Me” reading for the week. He shared the story of how his granddaughter received an answer from God through prayer and the influence of the Holy Ghost about serving a mission, and related it to the story of the Lord speaking to Moses in the burning bush.