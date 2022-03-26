Sarah Jane Weaver: What a memory and the delivery of a wedding gift teach us about President Nelson

While participating in the recording of a devotional for Latter-day Saints in California, broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 27, Sister Marcia Nielson, the wife of Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy, spoke of the first time she met President Russell M. Nelson.

Serving as the Church’s Sunday School general president in 1978, President Nelson was traveling throughout Mexico and Central America. Sister Nielson’s parents were serving in Mexico and hosted President Nelson and his late wife, Sister Dantzel Nelson.

“Brent and I first met President Nelson when he knocked on the front door of our apartment over 40 years ago,” recalled Sister Nielson. “We were newlyweds. …

“My mom arranged with President Nelson to deliver a wedding gift to us upon his arrival back in Utah,” she continued. “It was a privilege to meet him then, and we have been blessed by his dedicated service all the years since that day.”

Following the devotional, President Nelson spent a few minutes with Elder and Sister Nielson, recalling the visit and confirming that he remembered carrying their wedding gift home to Utah. He recalled the trip in detail. He spoke of meeting Elder William Rawsel Bradford, Church area supervisor of Mexico, and his wife, Sister Mary Ann Bradford. President and Sister Nelson were joined by Sister Addie Fuhriman, who represented the Relief Society general board. They also met with Regional Representative Ronald V. Stone and his wife, Pat.

“We had a nice Sunday together doing our Church activities,” he said. “Then the Bradfords gave me a gift to take to their daughter, Marcia, who was going to get married. The gift was something made in Mexico.”

President Nelson shared a spiritual memory of the trip.

“Two days later, our team went to Guatemala. We were in Guatemala City first and then went up to Quetzaltenango. On Friday night, the 9th of June, there was a cultural event. I’ll never forget that. Musicians from Guatemala were playing ‘El Condor Pasa’ using nose flutes.”

During the cultural celebration, Mission President John O’Donnal — serving with his wife, Carmen — approached President Nelson and whispered something in his ear. “Yesterday, President [Spencer W.] Kimball had a revelation stating that all worthy men could now hold the priesthood,” he said.

After taping the California devotional, President Nelson’s acknowledgment was sweet. It not only validated Sister Nielson’s remarks, but also showed he cared about the couple long before Elder Nielson’s general Church service. It demonstrated his sharp memory. Most important, it offered everyone in the room a beautiful glimpse into a precious moment when President Nelson learned of a historic revelation.

As I listened, a simple message filled my heart: Long before President Nelson was a Prophet, he sustained prophets.

Sister Nielson noted that she remembered President Nelson’s visit after returning from Mexico City and meeting her parents. She also had not forgotten answering the door and seeing President Nelson, a busy surgeon and general officer of the Church personally delivering a wedding gift to a young newlywed couple.

She dedicated her remarks in the devotional to testifying of him and his prophetic call.

“We are all blessed to know that there are prophets of God on the earth today and to have access to their words and counsel,” said Sister Nielson. “I testify to you that President Russell M. Nelson is a Prophet of God. With all my heart, I sustain him.”