Messages about Jesus Christ, missions and God’s love were shared this week on the social media channels of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I want you to know — whether you are a refugee or are struggling with any number of other burdens — we are with you,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote. He promised that “the hope of the future will be bright as you follow heaven-sent direction during each of life’s many turning points.”

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared the story of a boy in the Philippines who was the recipient of a prosthetic leg thanks to the Church’s humanitarian fund.

“A person’s world can be changed in these small increments of goodness,” she said.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, echoed the words of Book of Mormon prophet Helaman who counseled his sons to “build on the only sure rock of safety, who is the Savior.”

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, called upon young men, and young women who desire to serve missions, to begin right now to talk with their parents about serving missions. He also invited returned missionaries to “remember that you are not released from activity in the Church” upon returning home.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, told the story of Jeremy Guthrie, a former professional baseball player who turned down a million-dollar contract to forgo his mission and play baseball.

“Jeremy’s mission did not hold him back from pursuing a professional baseball career,” Brother Wilcox wrote. “He claims his mission gave him the added maturity, focus and willingness to work hard that helped him succeed.”

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon shared her experience with the humidity in Cambodia, Singapore and Thailand and testified of God’s love for His daughters around the world.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the virtual tour of the Washington D.C. Temple, which he led alongside Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who also shared the video.

“After a marvelous renovation, we invite all who desire to come and see the interior of the Washington D.C. Temple,” Elder Renlund wrote.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an insight from the apostle John’s account of the Last Supper about the Savior’s command to love one another.

Primary General President Camille N. Johnson paid tribute to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, which celebrated its 100th birthday on May 11.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged those passing through “the refiner’s fire” to, rather than get angry with God, get close to God.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund recounted the origins of the Hawaiian Shaka sign, and compared it to ​​sharing the light of Jesus Christ.