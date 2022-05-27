Experiences visiting with media representatives and Church members around the world, and messages of reassurance were shared this week on the social media channels of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted that the restored Church of Jesus Christ is led by prophecy, seership and revelation.

“Even in the most unfamiliar territory, we can safely get where we need to go if we have the right guide,” wrote Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles about an experience he had in Germany.

This past week, Elder David A Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to members of the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and posted about it on social media.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted from Tokyo, Japan, where he met with young single adults. “It requires great faith and courage to live their lives as followers of Jesus Christ and to share their faith with others,” he said.

After returning from Africa, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote, “Surely, God has wonderful things in store for His faithful children here in this beautiful land.” He visited Kenya after going to Mozambique and South Africa.

Personal experiences prompted Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, to write that taking the time to get to know other people brings the realization that everyone has struggles and is healing from something.

A hymn written by the son of Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, can help while studying Joshua this week in “Come, Follow Me.”

Sunday School President Mark L. Pace promised, “God will help you. He loves you. He is rooting for you!”