The summer of 2022 promises to be a busy, music-filled season for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

On Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, the world-famous choir will be joined by its companion ensemble, The Orchestra at Temple Square, in the Conference Center for a special musical event entitled “Love Thy Neighbor.”

Meanwhile, audition applications for eligible candidates interested in becoming a member of the Tabernacle Choir are now being accepted through Aug. 15.

‘Love Thy Neighbor’

Next month’s musical program “Love Thy Neighbor” is anchored by the Savior’s scriptural admonition to “Love thy neighbor” (Matthew 22:37-39).

The program is designed to bring comfort and hope to all during today’s troubled times and to inspire kindness and a Christ-like outreach to others, according to a Choir release

Choir music director Mack Wilberg and associate music director Ryan Murphy will conduct the special musical event featuring such tender favorites as “Fill the World with Love” from Goodbye, Mr. Chips, and “Hold On” from The Secret Garden.

A specially prepared narrative elaborating the theme of love, friendship and goodness will weave through musical numbers including “Love One Another,” “Where Love Is,” and “Thankful”, the release noted.

This will be the first major musical event open to the general public since March 2020 when the pandemic limited the Choir’s live performances in Temple Square venues. This summer event is timed to connect with other traditional July commemorations celebrating the arrival of the pioneers in the Salt Lake valley in 1847.

In tribute to those who crossed the heartland of America, the Choir will sing “They, the Builders of the Nation,” and one of the Choir’s signature anthems “Come, Come, Ye Saints.”

Tickets are free of charge and are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on ChurchofJesusChrist.org/events.

Request your tickets for Friday, July 15 here; and tickets for Saturday, July 16 here. Each patron may request four tickets. Admission is open to anyone 8 years of age or older.

“Love Thy Neighbor” will also be streamed on Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m. (MDT) on the Choir’s YouTube channel (YouTube.com/TheTabernacleChoir), on the Choir’s website (TheTabernacleChoir.org) and on the Church website (Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org). BYUtv will air “Love Thy Neighbor” on Sunday, July 24, at 3:30 p.m. (MDT) and the program will be available on BYUtv.org, the BYUtv app, and the KSL-TV app.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is inviting eligible talented singers living near the greater-Salt Lake City area to audition for a spot in the iconic choir. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Choir auditions

The ongoing, once-a-year online Choir audition application is available for would-be future Choir members through midnight on Monday, Aug. 15.

Members of The Tabernacle Choir have the unique experience of expressing their faith and talents through music that has the power to help people feel closer to the divine, according to a Choir audition announcement.

Their usual duties include weekly performances on the “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast — plus concerts, tours and recordings. Choir members average six hours per week rehearsing for 75 scheduled performances per year.

To apply, all applicants must:

Be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in good standing.

Be between 25 and 55 years of age on April 30, 2023, when Choir service would begin.

Currently reside within 100 miles of the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah.

All Choir applications are submitted entirely online, including the Church leader endorsement. Before beginning the application, the Choir recommends applicants first carefully read the Application Guide posted on the application link.

Each application requires a digital voice recording and digital photo submission. Upon receipt of the electronic application, the Choir will email notification to the applicant’s local Church leader and ask for an ecclesiastical endorsement. All audition applications must be submitted by midnight on Aug. 15.

The process to become a member of the Choir stretches over nine months, according to the release.

An individual must meet the set of membership criteria outlined above and complete a four-phase audition process.

The four phases are submission of an electronic application, completion of a musical skills assessment, an in-person audition which includes an interview with a member of the Choir presidency and 16 weeks of training in the Choir School and Chorale at Temple Square.

At the conclusion of the four phases, successful candidates become members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.