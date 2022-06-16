“Stories and Music of the Pioneers” — an upcoming eight-week series of Sunday evening special programs of historical accounts and music — is the latest of special interfaith events sponsored by the St. George Utah Temple Visitors’ Center.

The programs are tied to the annual observation of the July 24, 1847, arrival of the main company of Latter-day Saints pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley, with settlers sent out throughout the region — including southern Utah — in the ensuing decades.

From July 3 through Aug. 21, the visitors’ center will host a 20-minute “Story of the Pioneers” by local, prominent individuals who are “pioneer-like” in their specialties, followed by a 15-minute session of “Music of the Pioneers” as presented by local musicians.

Each weekly program will be streamed live on the St. George Temple Visitors’ Center Facebook page.

The series is similar to previous events presented at the St. George Utah Temple Visitors’ Center, including the “Stories and Music of Hope” earlier this year and “Christmas at the St. George Temple” in late 2021.

Those scheduled to present in July and August are: