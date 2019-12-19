How the Gospel Library app just made it easier to access media

The Gospel Library app and online experience study resources from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been upgraded to include three types of multimedia that can be accessed right alongside the scriptures.

Available in the “Related Content” sidebar, users can pull up images and watch videos without navigating to a different page. The new videos and images available include the following:

The Life of Jesus Christ Bible Videos series

This series of more than 100 videos depicting the life and ministry of Jesus Christ can now be viewed in conjunction with the New Testament. Children’s Bible videos are also available to accommodate a variety of families and age groups.

Gospel art images

The gospel art images are pictures and artwork that illustrate scripture stories and events in the Old Testament, New Testament, Book of Mormon, Doctrine and Covenants and Pearl of Great Price. They are now associated with the scripture text to provide more visual context and support material for everyone.

Joseph Smith—History in the Pearl of Great Price on Android Gospel Library showing associated media in the ”Related Content“ sidebar. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Book of Mormon Videos series

Videos from the Book of Mormon Videos series are now associated with 1 Nephi text of the Book of Mormon and will be placed in line with the “Come, Follow Me” 2020 curriculum — enhancing users’ experiences as they study the Book of Mormon. Users can watch episodes that visually explore the stories of Lehi, Nephi, Jacob and more to come. The series can also be viewed on the Book of Mormon Videos YouTube channel.

Even though all of these assets are already in the Gospel Library app, product manager Rob Jex said this update will make them more accessible and more convenient.

All users can access complementary visuals with just one tap.

“You no longer have to search for or wonder if videos or images are available for the scripture story you’re reading,” he said. “It will all just be right there for you.”

When certain videos or images are associated with more than one scripture passage, the media will be linked to all passages, Jex said.

“When people are teaching from the scriptures and they see an image, they can tap on it to display it in full screen for home and classroom viewing and discussion,” he said.

More than an app

The new feature will personally enrich an individual’s study of the scriptures and support leaders and parents in teaching settings, Jex said. The associated media can be used to ponder, teach and be inspired by the Spirit.

A chapter in the Book of Mormon on iOS Gospel Library showing associated media in the “Related Content” sidebar. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Larry S. Kacher, General Authority Seventy and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Scriptures Committee, said videos and images depicting scriptural events can inspire individuals to think of the scriptural events in new ways.

“As part of our home-centered, Church-supported gospel learning effort, the use of this technology in this way will encourage families to initiate discussions and will bring the scriptures to life,” he said. “It allows people to dive deeper into their studies.“

Jex said the Church is also working on releasing similar associated media features for seminary and institute curriculum and “Revelations in Context” chapters associated with the Doctrine and Covenants, which give a fuller background to the revelations Joseph Smith received.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also provides detailed user guides and how-to videos for both iOS and Android users to help people navigate and learn about the functions of the Gospel Library app. The Gospel Library app is available for free download here.