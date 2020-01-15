Apply now to be in multicultural choir at ‘unique’ April 2020 general conference

The music division of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now accepting applications to participate in a multicultural choir for the Saturday evening session of the April 2020 general conference.

During his “Closing Remarks” in October 2019, President Russell M. Nelson designated the year 2020 as a bicentennial year. He described the upcoming “unique” April conference as “different from any previous conference,” and one “that will commemorate the very foundations of the restored gospel.” Rather than what normally would be a priesthood session, the Saturday evening session will be for all Latter-day Saints ages 11 and up.

Male and female Latter-day Saints ages 18 and older of all ethnicities are welcome to apply online. To participate, choir members must live along the Wasatch Front and be able to attend all of the choir rehearsals listed on the application. Rehearsals begin Feb. 23, 2020.

Applicants may note in the online application whether they are willing to assist with the choir in other capacities (choir usher, attendance assistant, etc.) in case they are not selected as a choir member.

Apply online before Feb. 5 at noon. Applicants will be notified via email whether or not they are selected to participate by Feb. 14.