Church announces removal of remaining 99 missionaries in Liberia

Due to a continuing decline of economic conditions in Liberia in recent weeks, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced today that the remaining 99 missionaries in the country will be transferred out of the country.

“We continue to pray for all people in Liberia at this difficult time, and we look forward to missionaries returning when the situation improves,” said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff in the latest statement released by the Church.

The decision to remove the remaining missionaries follows an initial reduction in the Church’s missionary force in the country on Feb. 2, when the Church announced the transfer of 23 missionaries from the country as well as the reassignment of eight missionaries who had been scheduled to begin service in Liberia.

In both announcements, Woodruff cited economic conditions and inadequate supplies within the country as reasons for the missionary reduction.

Church leaders previously moved missionaries out of Liberia in August 2014 following an Ebola outbreak, and they returned once the country was declared Ebola-free by the World Health Organization in September 2015.

Liberia is home to some 13,200 Latter-day Saints in 48 congregations and missionaries have had a presence in the country since 1987.

