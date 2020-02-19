Church announces new wi-fi network for meetinghouses, facilities

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a new wireless network to replace the “LDSAccess” network in meetinghouses and other Church facilities.

An announcement sent to general and local leaders Friday, Feb. 14, provided information on how to access the new network. The switch from “LDSAccess” to the new network, “Liahona,” reflects the Church’s effort to follow President Russell M. Nelson’s direction to use the correct name of the Church.

While “LDSAccess” will be available until April 15 as part of a transition period, “users are encouraged to begin using the Liahona network immediately,” the announcement said.

The password for accessing the new network is “alma3738” — a reference to the Book of Mormon verse that names the compass used by Lehi and his family as the “Liahona.” Users will be required to accept the terms of use each day they access the network, but they only need to enter the password on their device once.

“This agreement helps manage available bandwidth by reminding users of the network’s intended purpose and by preventing unintentional use by devices performing automatic functions (such as updates) when connected to wi-fi upon entry to a Church building,” according to the announcement.

The purpose of providing internet in meetinghouses is “to enhance gospel learning and instruction, support Church administrative functions, and further the purposes of the Church,” the announcement stated.

Stake technology specialists can help members and leaders with network use, if needed.