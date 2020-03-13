Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square makes changes to public broadcasts and rehearsals in response to the coronavirus concerns

Following the direction provided by Church leaders and Utah government leaders this week to limit large gatherings of the public, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Friday afternoon the cancellation of several concerts and changes to their broadcasts and rehearsals.

Beginning Sunday, March 15, broadcasts of Music and the Spoken Word will no longer be open to the public. Previously recorded programs will be broadcast in place of live productions.

Additionally, the Spring Choral and Orchestra Concert, scheduled for March 20-21, had been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The Tabernacle Choir performs in Weill Hall at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park, California, on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, Deseret News

The Choir and orchestra’s Messiah concert, which was originally planned as a live event on April 10-11, has been canceled, and a previously recorded concert from 2018 will instead be streamed over the internet and broadcast over the Church satellite system on April 10 and 11 according to the original concert schedule for this year.

“This will permit a performance of this beloved oratorio — an Easter tradition for so many — to be available in homes and areas where public events can still be held,” the statement read. More information will be made available at tabchoir.org/Messiah.

Additionally, the weekly choir rehearsals, typically open to the public at the Tabernacle on Thursdays, will now be closed to the public. The Wednesday Bells rehearsals and the daily organ recitals also normally available at the Tabernacle will also be suspended until further notice.

Other announcements of cancellations made by Church leaders this week can be found at thechurchnews.com.