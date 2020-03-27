Missionary serving in Mexico tests positive for COVID-19

Missionaries study before going to bed at the Mexico Missionary Training Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Missionaries study before going to bed at the Mexico Missionary Training Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News
Missionaries walk from the building after attending the Mexico City Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Missionaries walk from the building after attending the Mexico City Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News
Missionaries sing during a devotional at the Mexico Missionary Training Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Missionaries sing during a devotional at the Mexico Missionary Training Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

A young full-time missionary from Guatemala serving in Mexico City has tested positive for COVID-19.

The elder is being treated for his mild symptoms, and he and his current companion are isolated from others, said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff on Friday evening, March 27.

Others with whom the missionary has been in contact with recently are being notified, in accordance with established guidelines from public health agencies, Woodruff added.

Those include a previous companion who returned to California two days ago has been in self-isolation, he said. That missionary is not showing any symptoms, and medical professionals are working with that individual and his family to insure all take the necessary precautions over the next several weeks.

The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.