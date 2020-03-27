Missionary serving in Mexico tests positive for COVID-19

A young full-time missionary from Guatemala serving in Mexico City has tested positive for COVID-19.

The elder is being treated for his mild symptoms, and he and his current companion are isolated from others, said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff on Friday evening, March 27.

Others with whom the missionary has been in contact with recently are being notified, in accordance with established guidelines from public health agencies, Woodruff added.

Those include a previous companion who returned to California two days ago has been in self-isolation, he said. That missionary is not showing any symptoms, and medical professionals are working with that individual and his family to insure all take the necessary precautions over the next several weeks.