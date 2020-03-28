Young missionary from Mexico serving in the Dominican Republic dies after car accident

A missionary from Mexico serving in the Dominican Republic has died in a car accident Saturday afternoon, with two other missionary passengers also injured.

Elder Israel Emmanuel Ramírez Díaz, 20, from Ecatepec, Mexico, passed away from injuries sustained in the accident, said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

The other two — Elder Jonata Maia Oliveira, 20, from Fortaleza, Brazil, and Elder Brigham Darian Tovar Noriz, 20, from Atotonilco de Tula, Hidalgo, Mexico — are receiving medical attention.

Church and mission leaders are working with local authorities as they investigate the crash.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Elder Ramírez who have witnessed his valuable contribution among those whose lives he touched,” Woodruff said. “May the Lord give them comfort and strength at this difficult time.

“We pray sincerely for Elder Oliveira and Elder Tovar as they recover, and the Church is working to ensure they receive the best care available.”