LDSBC announces scholarship and admission changes for returning missionaries

Due to the global impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, LDS Business College announced on Friday, March 27, that it would implement new measures to help missionaries returning home to the United States who are looking to begin college.

“We know that you likely find yourself in a situation now that you didn’t anticipate and you’re seeking direction for the next steps in your life,” said LDS Business College President Bruce C. Kusch in a video detailing the college’s changes. Sharing his experience of having presided over a mission in Mexico, President Kusch said he understands the difficult decisions and situations many returning missionaries are facing when it comes to returning to or beginning school.

“We hope that one option that you would consider is LDS Business College,” he said, speaking to returning missionaries. “We’ll be teaching this coming spring semester … using distance technology. You can be anywhere in the entire United States and be an LDS Business College student. You don’t have to come to Utah.”

Additionally, President Kusch announced that a 50% tuition scholarship would be made available to returned missionaries for their first semester of enrollment. Applications for the scholarship are open until April 24, he noted.

LDS Business College in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The school announced on Tuesday that it will become Ensign College on Sept. 1. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

With some programs and certificates available to be completed in a single semester, LDSBC is a great way for students to get started on their college path or just learn a few new skills before starting their career, he said.

President Kusch also noted that credits earned over the next few semesters can be applied toward a future bachelor’s degree from the college — an addition to its programs that will be available beginning in the fall of 2021.

Here’s a list of the new measures LDSBC is implementing to help make education more easily available to returning missionaries:

Returned Missionary Scholarship

The scholarship deadline has been extended to April 24, after the start of the spring semester. After applying for the Returned Missionary Scholarship, students will receive 50% off of their first semester tuition. They may also be eligible for additional scholarships and financial aid.

Streamlined Admissions Process

Returned missionaries can self-report their high school GPA and do not need an SAT or ACT score to apply. Applications can be submitted until the semester start date on April 20.

Begin Class Remotely while Self-Quarantined

With continued concern for students and faculty, Spring semester at LDSBC will be offered remotely through technology-based instructional distancing techniques. Students may take courses from wherever they reside in the United States. Returned missionaries who are under self-quarantine can start the semester without disruption.

Begin Working Toward a Bachelor’s Degree

As LDSBC becomes Ensign College this fall, students will benefit from being able to apply their coursework to bachelor’s degrees, which the school will offer beginning in fall 2021.

Learn more about what LDS Business College can do for recently returned missionaries: https://www.ldsbc.edu/missionaries