Missionaries safe following 2 days of violent storms across U.S. Southeast

All Latter-day Saint missionaries serving across the U.S. Southeast are safe and accounted for following two days of widespread tornadoes and violent storms that have claimed more than 30 lives.

While damage assessments continue across the vast area hit hard by the weather, there were no early reports of damage to Church-owned buildings or properties, according to Church spokesman Doug Andersen.

At least one member-owned home was reportedly impacted.

Paige Walters collects clothing in a roofless bedroom in her grandfather’s Collins, Miss., home Monday, April 13, 2020. Friends and family teamed up to help Ernie Harrell clean up the remnants of his home and workshops that were destroyed by a tornado Sunday. The community was one of many in Mississippi swept by a series of tornadoes, Sunday afternoon and evening. Credit: Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press

The storms battered regions of the South already on edge because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 30 people have been killed and more than 1 million homes and businesses were left without power amid floods and mudslides, the Associated Press reported.

Deaths were reported in South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas and North Carolina.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the storms were “as bad or worse than anything we’ve seen in a decade.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, center, visits a storm-damaged area Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Tornadoes went through the area Sunday, April 12. Credit: Mark Humphrey, Associated Press

Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said some storm victims were already out of work because of shutdowns caused by COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.

“Now they have lost literally everything they own,” he said.

Striking first on Easter Sunday across a landscape largely emptied by coronavirus stay-at-home orders, the storm front forced some uncomfortable decisions. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey suspended social distancing rules, and some people wearing protective masks huddled closely together in storm shelters.

Widespread electrical outages caused by the storms were reported from Texas to Maine.