Sister Nair Belmira da Rocha Camargo, wife of former General Authority, dies at 93

Sister Nair Belmira da Rocha Camargo, wife of emeritus General Authority Seventy Elder Helio R. Camargo, died on Saturday, April 18, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She was 93 years old.

Sister Camargo was born in Resende, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 14, 1927, and was converted and baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1957. Her husband, a former Methodist minister in Brazil, was baptized shortly before his wife, who was pregnant at the time with their son Milton.

Years following their conversion to the Church, Elder and Sister Camargo were called to serve as temple president and matron of the São Paulo Brazil Temple from 1990 to 1993. Elder Camargo also served as a General Authority from 1985 to 1990 and presided over the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission from 1975 to 1978 with Sister Camargo as his companion.

Sister Camargo was preceded in death by her son Tercio, who passed away in 1972. She is survived by her husband, five children — daughter, Márcia, and sons Fernando, Paulo, Josue and Milton — as well as 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Her son Brother Milton da Rocha Camargo was called as the first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency during the April 2019 general conference.

A private funeral service for Sister Camargo was held by her family on Sunday, April 19.