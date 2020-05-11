Video: Mask project in Mozambique helps traders in dense Beira markets

A new Church News video features an example of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who have reached out to help those in their communities.

“Our Relief Society sisters, and their brothers, are working together to address the needs during this COVID-19 pandemic. We know that every one of us are children of our Heavenly Father,” said Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham. “And we love one another — we want to help one another.”

Highlighted is a mask project in Beira, Mozambique — where local government leaders asked traders in the market to wear cloth masks. Because most of the traders did not have resources to make or buy masks, the request went unanswered.

“The local Latter-day Saint stake wanted to do something for the traders in the market, because the markets can be very dense, and it’s an easy place for infection to spread,” explained Sister Sharon Eubank of the Relief Society general presidency and director of Latter-day Saint Charities.

In response, the Church provided fabric that was used by the local stake in Beira. Member families took the fabric and sewed 100 masks each, by hand. “They actually made hundreds of [masks] and went to the market and gave them to the people there working,” said Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

“I think it’s indicative of the spirit of how people are responding in their communities,” said Sister Eubank. “That it isn’t just cloth and sewing; it’s actual faith that’s being transmitted.”