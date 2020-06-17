Family, fellow airmen grieving death of Latter-day Saint fighter pilot

A Latter-day Saint fighter pilot was killed Monday, June 15, when his F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed off the coast of northern England.

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen, 27, was serving as an assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron. The cause of the crash is reportedly under investigation.

A native Utahn, Allen served a full-time mission to Chile and was a 2017 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy. He is being remembered as a treasured husband, son, brother and friend.

His newlywed wife, Hannah (Hansen) Allen, paid tribute to her late husband on her Facebook page.

“I feel beyond blessed to have loved him in this life and can’t wait to love him for eternity,” Hannah wrote on Monday, following with the hashtag #youaremyforever.

Oh my sweetheart Kage. I think I could fill an ocean with the tears I’ve cried today. I can’t sleep but I can hear you… Posted by Hannah Allen on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

In a subsequent post, she wrote: “I think I could fill an ocean with the tears I’ve cried today. … I never knew a heart could shatter like this, but I’ve promised you today that the rest of my life will be a tribute to you.”

Lt. Allen’s fellow airmen are also mourning the loss of the young pilot.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron. The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness,” said Air Force Colonel Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander.

Allen first arrived at the 48th Fighter Wing in February. He is survived by his wife and parents.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, a fellow Latter-day Saint and Utahn, also paid tribute to Lt. Allen on Facebook:

“Deeply saddened to learn the United States Air Force pilot was Utah’s own 1st Lt. Kenneth ‘Kage’ Allen — a young man known for his faith, kindness, and patriotism. Ann (Romney) and I send our thoughts and our prayers to Kage’s wife, Hannah, his friends, and loved ones.”