Take a look at changes coming to the Church’s website navigation

Based on the results and the feedback received during the testing, a new and simplified navigation menu on ChurchofJesusChrist.org will be launched in the coming weeks in 10 languages.

Today, the Church’s website offers over 98 links in the main navigation for people to sort through in order to find what they want. Feedback from website visitors has indicated that having so many options makes the site confusing to navigate. Earlier this year, the Church took a significant step toward improving the study experience on ChurchofJesusChrist.org with the launch of the Gospel Library Online.

With the upcoming changes, instead of having study content such as scriptures, magazines, lesson manuals and general conference spread out across the various navigation menus of the website, you will be able to find all study-related content in the online Gospel Library — a single-access point similar to the Gospel Library mobile app.

“This change allows you to stay in a focused environment that is optimized for a study experience,” said Lyman Kirkland, director of channels. “Due to the consolidation of study material on the website, we felt a simplified navigation was needed.”

In order to optimize the navigation to better meet visitors’ needs, over the past 18 months, the Church did extensive testing with millions of site users from around the world to determine how they navigate to the content they want, explained Kirkland. “We know change can be hard for many people,” he said, “but we wouldn’t make this change if the results of the testing hadn’t shown positive outcomes for site visitors.”

A new and simplified navigation menu on ChurchofJesusChrist.org will be launched in the coming weeks in 10 languages. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The navigation will change from the current layout to a more simplified and focused layout (shown above). “We hope these changes will continue to help support those who visit the site,” said Kirkland.