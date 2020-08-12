Fallen Latter-day Saint soldier remembered for his loyalty, humor

A Latter-day Saint soldier who died last month while serving in Syria is being remembered as a devoted family man and patriot “who was adored by everyone who knew him.”

U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Cooper Mount, 25, of St. George, Utah, was killed July 21 in a vehicle rollover accident while conducting reconnaissance operations in Eastern Syria, the Department of Defense reported.

Mount was assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

A native of Parowan, Utah, Mount grew up in Southern Utah, where he developed a love of skiing and outdoor adventures. He was a member of Parowan High School’s state championship cross-country team, according to his obituary.

Mount and his wife, Michell, were married in 2015. A short time later, he enlisted in the military.

“He was always there to do the right thing — all while providing humor and excellently timed jokes to lighten situations,” his obituary noted. “He served his country with honor and pride, but more importantly he was a passionate husband, friend, son, and brother who was always willing to be there and help no matter what the cost.”

Cooper is survived by his wife, Michell, and several relatives.

Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued a statement honoring Mount’s service:

“Sgt. Bryan Mount was a true example of willing service to our nation. … A life of kindness, love and friendship is one well-lived no matter the length of time. He was a dedicated soldier, husband, son and friend to all those with whom he served. Our hearts are with his family, friends and loved ones at this very difficult time. They will long be in our prayers.”