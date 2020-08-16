Two sister missionaries recovering in Houston hospital following stabbings in apartment break-in

Two full-time sister missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are recovering in a hospital following a home invasion and stabbings in their Houston, Texas, apartment early Sunday morning.

The two, who serve in the Texas Houston Mission, told authorities from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office they had never met their assailant, who broke into the apartment shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.

“The young women were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover, ” said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff. “We sincerely pray for them and their families as they deal with and heal from this ordeal. We are grateful for the medical workers and first responders who have been caring for the missionaries since this occurred.”

Woodruff said the Church was deferring to authorities continuing the investigation to provide specific details regarding the incident. The two have not been identified by name or hometown by the Church, investigators or the Houston media.

Houston television station KTRK reported that investigators noticed a man standing near the apartment complex’s front gate who matched the missionaries’ descriptions. The man was taken into custody to face aggravated assault charges, while investigators continued to look for the weapon involved.

Sheriff’s deputies said they believe the man lives near the two missionaries’ northwest Houston apartment.