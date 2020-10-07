Missionaries safe as Hurricane Delta batters Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula

All missionaries serving in regions of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula being battered Wednesday, Oct. 7, by Hurricane Delta are safe and accounted for.

“[Prior] to the storm, they were moved to secure locations with adequate supplies,” said Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

Missionaries serving in the forecasted path of the hurricane, he added, “are taking the same precautions as the storm progresses.”

No information was available Wednesday on the status of local members, their homes or Church properties. The Merida Mexico Temple, the Yucatan’s only temple, was reopened to Phase 1 operations on Sept. 28.

Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the resort community of Cancún on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan, the Associated Press reported.

Soldiers survey damage from Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as a Category 2 storm, downing trees and knocking out power to some resorts along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Credit: Victor Ruiz Garcia, Associated Press

There were no reports of any deaths or injuries, said Carlos Joaquín González, the governor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

“Fortunately, the most dangerous part of the hurricane has passed,” Joaquín González told the Associated Press, noting the big problem was downed trees that had knocked out power lines and blocked roadways.

Delta was expected to travel from the Yucatan Peninsula into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially gaining strength before reaching the U.S. Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday.

Latter-day Saints and their neighbors living along the U.S. Gulf Coast are already in the advanced stages of hurricane fatigue.

On Sept. 23, Hurricane Sally battered communities from Pensacola, Florida, to Mobile, Alabama. On Aug. 27, Hurricane Laura slammed communities along the Texas-Louisiana coastline.

Both disasters prompted multi-state Helping Hands relief projects involving thousands of volunteers.