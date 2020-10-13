Sister missionary dies in Switzerland hiking accident

A missionary serving in the Alpine German-Speaking Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died in a hiking accident in Switzerland on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Sister Annabelle Nielsen, 20, of Highland, Utah, was hiking with five other missionaries when she “tragically slipped and fell down a steep incline.”

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said Sister Nielsen had been serving as a missionary since July 2019.

“We express our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones,” wrote Woodruff in an official Church statement. “We pray they will feel the peace and comfort of our loving Heavenly Father as they deal with this tragedy and honor her life. We also pray for the other missionaries who were with Sister Nielsen at the time of the accident and are working to provide them with the necessary support as they process what happened.”