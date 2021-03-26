How to watch or listen to April 2021 general conference

In about a week, millions of Latter-day Saints worldwide will gather in their homes to watch or listen to the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held April 3-4.

General sessions will be held Saturday, April 3, and Easter Sunday, April 4, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. MDT. A priesthood session for all men and boys 11 and older will be Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

Following the format of April and October 2020 general conferences, this digital-only general conference will be closed to the public. Music for the conference will be prerecorded from previous general conferences. At each session, only the speakers and their spouses will be present.

“As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe,” said the First Presidency prior to the October 2020 conference.

All sessions will be streamed live on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Latter-day Saints and their friends watch and listen on Gospel Library, YouTube, radio, television, satellite, and other channels. For a detailed list of options, see “Ways to Watch or Listen to General Conference Live.”

A look back at October 2020 general conference

The hours preceding the first day of the 190th Semiannual General Conference on Saturday, Oct. 3, were much like the preceding weeks and months. They were marked by unsettling breaking news, political splits and the persistent fear of a tenacious virus.

Then a latter-day Prophet stepped to the podium and, with trademark warmth, assured his worldwide audience that they are loved and remembered by the Divine.

The messages from the Saturday morning and afternoon sessions were both timely and timeless. Latter-day Saints, and anyone else tuning in, were gently counseled on overcoming division, eschewing racism and remaining prayerful, devout and hopeful.

The women of the Church have “the spiritual power to change the world,” President Russell M. Nelson declared in his remarks on Saturday night. “I have watched you doing just that during this pandemic,” he said.

During the women’s session, Church leaders acknowledged the tremendous challenges faced by many women today. However, in a year marked by financial and physical hardships amid natural disasters and pandemic, leaders also conveyed their love, concern for, and confidence in the women of the Church.

The First Presidency — President Russell M. Nelson, center, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, right — stand before the Sunday morning session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the Sunday morning session, President Nelson asked 16.5 million Latter-day Saints worldwide to “listen carefully to what I am about to say.”

“God does not love one race more than another,” he emphasized. “His doctrine on this matter is clear. He invites all to come unto Him, ‘black and white, bond and free, male and female’ (2 Nephi 26:33). I assure you that your standing before God is not determined by the color of your skin. …

“Today, I call upon our members everywhere to lead out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice. I plead with you to promote respect for all of God’s children.”

At the conclusion of the conference held amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, President Nelson asked members to let God prevail in their lives, overcome prejudice, embrace the future with faith and move forward.

He announced six new temples — Tarawa, Kiribati; Port Vila, Vanuatu; Lindon, Utah; Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala; Sao Paulo East, Brazil; and Santa Cruz, Bolivia — bringing the total number of temples dedicated, announced or under construction to 231.

Find a list of session highlights and talk summaries from the October 2020 general conference here.