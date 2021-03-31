Ensign College plans more face-to-face classes in fall 2021

Ensign College announced that about 80% of classes for the fall 2021 semester will be offered face to face, with the remainder being offered hybrid or online.

The past two semesters the college has offered primarily online-only, Zoom-only and hybrid courses, the latter alternating days on campus with remote attendance to reduce class sizes and allow for social distancing in classrooms.

The college also announced that Students Services hours and office availability will return to pre-pandemic schedules in the fall.

In a news release on Wednesday, March 31, the college stated the “safety of the college’s students and employees continues to be a priority” and it will follow guidelines from Church headquarters regarding vaccinations of students, faculty and staff. The COVID-19 vaccination will be “strongly encouraged” but not mandated or monitored, the news release stated.

The college’s plans are subject to change based upon guidelines from Church headquarters and government.

On Aug. 20, 2020, the college suspended all in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester after Thanksgiving and transitioned to 100% remote classes through the end of the semester.