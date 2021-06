Utah, American Samoa, Idaho and Wyoming are the U.S. states and territories with the largest percentages of their populations that are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Alberta is the Canadian province with the most Latter-day Saints.

Overall, 2.05% of U.S. residents, or 1 in 49, and 0.53% of Canada residents, or 1 in 189, are members of the Church, according to the latest statistics posted on the Church’s Newsroom.