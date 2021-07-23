See the floats created by Church members to honor pioneers in the Days of ‘47 Parade

The Draper Utah Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won both the People’s Choice Award and the Children’s Choice Award.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves as he rides in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. Elder Rasband was this year's grand marshal.
The West Jordan Utah Westbrook Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Pioneers Award.
Cariama Kallon-Olayemi dances and sings as a marching band passes by during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The West Jordan Utah Jordan Oaks Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Award.
The Bountiful Utah East Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Brigham Young Award.
The city of Tooele's float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The West Jordan Utah Jordan Oaks Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Award.
The Salt Lake Granite Stake float moves south along 200 East during the The Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Spirit of Faith Award, which is given to the float that best depicts a religious theme.
The Bountiful Utah East Stake's float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Brigham Young Award.
The Salt Lake Granite Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Spirit of Faith Award for best depiction of a religious theme.
The Draper Utah Meadows Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Outstanding Animation Award.
The city of Sandy's float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Mayor’s Award, which is given to the city float that best inspires progress, growth and/or diversity.
The First Community Bank float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the President’s Award, for best float in the business section.
A tired Sydney Ulbricht tries to watch the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Tommy Lewis, left, Jack Mortensen, Madeline Miller and Keira Lewis enjoy the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Families wave and cheer as they enjoy the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The city of South Jordan's float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Governor's Award.
The city of South Jordan's float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Governor's Award.
Kids wave as the city of South Jordan's float passes by during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Governor’s Award.
Spectators watch the South Jordan Midas Creek Stake float pass by during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Parade entrants make their way south along 200 East during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The Cottonwood Heights Utah Brighton Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Utah Award for the best illustration of the state’s uniqueness, special qualities and diversity.
A group of sister missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cheers for the entries during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Members of the Davis High School marching band perform during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Stephanie Gardner, of Bountiful, enjoys the Days of ’47 Parade in her sunglass and mustache in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Members of the Davis High School marching band perform during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Kids along the Days of ’47 Parade route are entertained by a clown in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Paradegoers wave and cheer as firefighters pass by during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
A dancer from the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City dances during the Days of ’47 Parade on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Members of the Americanas, from Rexburg, Idaho, carry American flags during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Levi Ferguson, left, and his mom, Meleah Ferguson, holding sister Ella, watch the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Bagpipers march in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Spectators watch members of the Unified Police Department’s motorcycle squad during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The KSL-5 TV float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Queen’s Award.
The South Jordan Midas Creek Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.&nbsp;The float won the Community Award.
The Salt Lake Hunter Copperhill Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.&nbsp;The float won the Legacy Award.
The Midvale Utah Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Hilda Erickson Award for showing the pioneer legacy of determination and adaptability along a new frontier.
Arely Guarnos, with the Mexican Consulate, dances during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. Elder Rasband was this year's grand marshal.
The Days of ’47 royalty float makes its way along the parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Judges Choice Award.
A Salt Lake motorcycle officer sports a large fake mustache as the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City kicks off on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Spectators watch as the Days of ’47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The Days of ’47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The South Jordan Garden Park Stake makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Sweepstakes Award, scoring the highest in all five elements of judging — theme, aesthetics, originality, craftsmanship and special effects.
Paola Sepulveda puts on an Indigenous Pueblo penacho to march in the Days of ’47 Parade with the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Miss Bluffdale waves from the city's float in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Ensign Award.
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, right, waves to people watching from balconies while riding in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
A woman straddles two horses while participating in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The Days of ’47 royalty float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float received the Judges Choice Award.
A woman marches with the Sons of Utah Pioneers in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Jesus Rangel wears an Indigenous Pueblo penacho to march in the Days of ’47 Parade with the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps marches in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, left, waves as she and her husband, Kyle LaMalfa, take part in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
A rider from the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City rides a horse during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
A parade participant from the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City does rope tricks while riding a horse during the Days of ’47 Parade on Friday, July 23, 2021.
A dancer from the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City dances during the Days of ’47 Parade on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Members of the Americanas, from Rexburg, Idaho, carry American flags during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Spectators wave flags during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Meleah Ferguson holds daughter Ella Ferguson while waving during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Spectators watch the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The Draper Utah Stake float moves down 200 East during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won both the People’s Choice Award and Children’s Choice Award.
The Cottonwood Heights float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Theme Award for the best depiction of the parade theme.
The East Millcreek Stake float makes its way down South Temple Street during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Salt Lake Valley volunteered hundreds of hours this year to create floats that celebrate the pioneer heritage of Utah as part of the Days of ’47 parade. 

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who was the parade’s grand marshal, led the parade in a classic red Mustang with his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, and other family members.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. Elder Rasband was this year's grand marshal.
More than a dozen local stakes prepared floats for the annual parade, held on the streets of downtown Salt Lake City.

Members of the participating stakes got creative as they designed and created floats to reflect the theme of the Days of ’47 celebration this year: “Pioneer Spirit – Alive Today!” 

Each float reflected a unique interpretation of the theme, from honoring pioneer women, to paying tribute to the Church’s humanitarian program, to a depiction of a riverboat that was integral to the growth of Nauvoo, along the Mississippi River, in the early days of the Church.

The Draper Utah Stake float moves down 200 East during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won both the People’s Choice Award and the Children’s Choice Award.
The Midvale Utah Stake’s float featured two giant papier-mâché puppets, a design that was deliberately chosen to symbolize how to keep traditions alive.

“Just as puppeteers bring breath and movement and life to puppets — if we’re going to keep the pioneer spirit alive, we have to breathe breath into traditions with movement today,” explained Chad Erekson, a member of the Midvale Utah Stake.

The Midvale Utah Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Hilda Erickson Award for showing the pioneer legacy of determination and adaptability along a new frontier.
The Salt Lake Granite Stake chose to pay homage to past and present pioneer spirit by creating a scale model of the Salt Lake Temple. One end of the float is a representation of the original construction of the temple, and the other reflects the ongoing temple renovations.

Darrell Newbold, a member of the Nibley Park Ward and the float’s architect, hopes that when parade viewers see the float, “they have a testimony of the temple, of what goes on in it and how the pioneers brought it forth. … The pioneer spirit is still living because of what they did.” 

The Salt Lake Granite Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Spirit of Faith Award for best depiction of a religious theme.
A woman marches with the Sons of Utah Pioneers in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Parade entrants make their way south along 200 East during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Cariama Kallon-Olayemi dances and sings as a marching band passes by during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The Days of ’47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
A rider from the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City rides a horse during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
A dancer from the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City dances during the Days of ’47 Parade on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The South Jordan Garden Park Stake makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Sweepstakes Award, scoring the highest in all five elements of judging — theme, aesthetics, originality, craftsmanship and special effects.
The Days of ’47 royalty float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float received Judges Choice Award.
Bagpipers march in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The KSL 5 TV float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Queen’s Award.
The South Jordan Midas Creek Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.&nbsp;The float won the Community Award.
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, left, waves as she and her husband, Kyle LaMalfa, take part in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The city Tooele's float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The Cottonwood Heights Utah Brighton Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Utah Award for the best illustration of the state’s uniqueness, special qualities and diversity.
The West Jordan Utah Westbrook Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Pioneers Award.
Spectators watch the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
The West Jordan Utah Jordan Oaks Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Award.
The city of South Jordan's float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Governor's Award.
A group of sister missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cheer for the entries during the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021.
