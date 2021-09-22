Elder Ted E. Brewerton — General Authority Seventy and optimist — dies at age 96

Elder Ted. E. Brewerton, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, died Sept. 17, 2021, in Holladay, Utah, at the age of 96.

A self-described optimist, Elder Brewerton found delight in his family, service and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“I can’t remember when I’ve been depressed,” he told the Church News when he was called to be a general authority in 1978. “I’ve got too much to be grateful for. There are too many things that are bright and happy in life; there’s just no way I can get discouraged.”

Besides serving as a General Authority Seventy from 1978 to 1995, Elder Brewerton also served as a regional representative for four years. Later, he and his wife, Sister Dorothy Hall Brewerton, served as the president and matron of the Mexico City Mexico Temple from 1997 to 1999.

As a young man, he served as a missionary in Uruguay and later with his wife served as a mission leader over the Central American Mission from 1965 to 1968, which at the time included Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela.

Of the challenges such a vast and diverse mission posed, Elder Brewerton said, “An individual has to do all that he can — use his own agency — and try” (Ensign, November 1978).

Elder Ted. E. Brewerton

Born in Raymond, Alberta, Canada, on March 30, 1925, he was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force during World War II and studied pharmacy at the University of Alberta.

After his mission, he married Dorothy Hall, who was also a native of Alberta, and they raised six children — four sons and two daughters.

A self-employed pharmacist who owned and operated a medical-center apothecary in Calgary, Elder Brewerton was awarded the Bowl of Hygeia for the most outstanding service outside the profession of pharmacy.

Through the years he also served in many capacities, including as a bishop and stake president. Of his service, he said, “I think one of the most important parts of my life has been observing the remarkable and incredible way a testimony grows. My testimony is the result of a steady accumulation of experiences.”

Elder Brewerton was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle, who passed away in 2007. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; five children, David, Andrea, Annette, Lycia, and Michael; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bountiful Utah Mueller Park Stake Center, located at 1800 E. Mueller Park Road, Bountiful, Utah.