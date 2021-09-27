How an online tool called ‘Become’ is helping users improve their relationship with Jesus Christ

In November 2020, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched Become.org, an online tool that guides users through simple, daily spiritual exercises that help them improve their life and their relationship with God.

Alyson Coonrod, who has been using Become.org since April, said a missionary serving in her area introduced her to it. “It ended up helping me with things I was going through. I still struggle, but I’m more at peace with it,” she said.

Users can go to Become.org and sign up (so they can easily track their progress), then simply select a path or a journey to get started.

Paths are quick, 5-to-10-minute activities that cover a variety of topics such as “How to Pray,” “Forgiving others” and “Dealing with Disappointment.” A journey is a deeper dive into a spiritual topic such as “Relationship with God” and “Helping Others through Grief.” There are 14 total paths and 6 total journeys to choose from — with more being added all the time — that all help users grow closer to God through simple spiritual experiences.

Coonrod explained that because she didn’t know her father when she was young and had some unresolved feelings about him, she selected the “Forgiving Others” path to help her forgive him. “After so many years of dealing with what I do, it has helped me come to peace with it. I still deal with these things, but it helps now that I have this outlet to use.”

Anyone can create an account to track their progress. Since accounts are free and not associated with a Church Account, the tool is easier to share with friends and loved ones who may not be members of the Church and who have expressed an interest in coming closer to God.

Become.org takes gospel principles found in the scriptures and makes them simple to understand and implement. It meets people where they are and allows them to grow and learn about God at their own pace and in a way that is most comfortable to them.

Latter-day Saints may wish to share Become.org as a simple way to help loved ones improve their lives. For example, they could share a conference quote with link to a Become.org experience on social media.

Following are some other ways to share the gospel of Jesus Christ using Become.org:

When you complete a path or journey, share your experience with friends and family on social media.

Share how a path or journey you completed helped you feel closer to Jesus Christ.

Share why you decided to use Become.org to learn more about yourself.

Share God’s love for His children and how they can come to know Him.

When Coonrod used Become.org, she could feel Christ’s love for her. “I’ve always known that He’s always there, but sometimes it’s hard to remember that. And when I first started using the Become website, I could definitely feel His love a lot more than I could before. It’s something I’m glad I’ve tried. I’ve definitely felt His love when I started to apply [the principles].”

The scripture Alma 38:9 explains why the principles on Become.org work: “There is no other way or means whereby man can be saved, only in and through Christ. Behold, he is the life and the light of the world. Behold, he is the word of truth and righteousness.”

Members of the Church are encouraged to visit Become.org, create an account, and experience and share this resource for growing closer to God with others.