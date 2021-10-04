‘Full’ strength: FSY conferences in U.S., Canada return at full scale beginning in 2022

Following two years of delays and limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, youth in the United States and Canada will participate in For the Strength of Youth conferences in 2022.

Half of all stakes in the U.S. and Canada will be invited to attend an FSY conference in the coming year. The other half is scheduled to participate in 2023, according to a notice sent on Monday, Oct. 4.

While FSY conferences have been held in areas around the world for many years, including a number of test conferences this summer during the pandemic restrictions, 2022 will be the first year in which youth will participate in such conferences at this scale in the U.S. and Canada.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon said she hopes youth will see FSY as more than just a summer camp.

“FSY stands for ‘For the Strength of Youth,’ and in reality, we’re strengthening their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ,” she said.

Church leaders hope parents and youth will see the opportunity to attend FSY as more than one more thing added to their plates.

“FSY is not an addition to the program,” said Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency. “It is literally the center of the program. It is the core of the program.”

The notice sent out today says, “FSY conferences are an anchor to the Children and Youth program and therefore should be given high priority in planning.”

The weeklong conferences provide youth the chance to engage in activities, devotionals and classes together with other youth. As a part of the Children and Youth program, those activities are designed to “provide opportunities for youth to grow spiritually, socially, physically, and intellectually,” the notice says.

Before a young woman or young man can register, a member of the bishopric will need to approve them, using a tool available through the Leader and Clerk Resources starting Oct. 19.

Youth in eligible stakes will be allowed to register for any session available to their stake and will not be automatically assigned at the ward or stake level.

Today’s notice also includes answers to 15 frequently asked questions about the FSY program in the U.S. and Canada.

Questions regarding ages, travel, cost and registration are among those addressed.