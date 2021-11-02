BYU-Pathway Worldwide to offer new scholarship to all students based on need

In its ongoing effort to increase access to the blessing of education, BYU–Pathway Worldwide announced that as of Monday, Nov. 1, it is offering a scholarship opportunity to every new student.

The Heber J. Grant Scholarship will offer students enrolled in the foundational PathwayConnect program a 10%, 25% or 50% tuition discount based upon a student’s need.

BYU–Pathway, the Church’s online education program, already offers tuition rates for PathwayConnect that are significantly lower than most other institutions, including community colleges. Because it functions in countries across the globe, tuition varies by location. In the United States, the cost is $77 per credit, while in a place like Cameroon, each credit is $7.75.

Still, cost is the leading reason people give for not attending college, and many Pathway students continue to struggle to afford a degree, noted BYU-Pathway Worldwide President Brian J. Ashton in the news release. “We are so grateful for generous donors who have now made it possible for us to provide a scholarship to every student who needs it,” he said.

There is no academic performance requirement to qualify for the scholarship. Enrolled PathwayConnect students must simply complete an informational module.

A mother and BYU-Pathway Worldwide student studies with her children. Credit: Michael Lewis, BYU Pathway

Andy Cargal, BYU-Pathway Worldwide director of communications, explained that students answer a variety of questions, including inquiries about their ability to provide for themselves or their families and whether they have access to at least two meals a day, stable housing, reliable internet, etc. Their answers to the questions will determine their tuition discount.

BYU-Pathway Worldwide has been piloting the scholarship for the last year. Jenny McKinney, a PathwayConnect student from the United States, said the scholarship has allowed her to pursue an education without having to choose between paying for her classes or her hospital bills.

Carlos Monteiro, a student from Cape Verde, called the scholarship “one of the best opportunities of my life,” while I’ve De La Cruz from the Philippines described the scholarship as an answer to prayer. “I am so much blessed by this opportunity that has been given to me,” she said.

As the Church’s online program, BYU–Pathway Worldwide brings education to women and men worldwide who would never be able to set foot on a college campus. The PathwayConnect program is designed to provide students with entry-level, preparatory coursework, including courses in math, English and religion. Afterward, students can work toward a certificate or degree, facilitated through a partnership with Ensign College or BYU-Idaho.

In the 10-plus years since it launched, BYU–Pathway has steadily expanded to serve close to 60,000 students in more than 150 countries.

The First Presidency of the Church in April 1942, from left, President J. Reuben Clark, first counselor in the First Presidency; Church President Heber J. Grant; and President David O. McKay, second counselor. Credit: Deseret News Archives

The program’s new scholarship is named for Church President Heber J. Grant. Known for his persistence and tenacity, President Grant’s focus on self-reliance helped lead the Church through the economic turmoil of the Great Depression and World War II. “BYU-Pathway students receiving this scholarship are encouraged to set goals to become better stewards of their talents and to cultivate the characteristics needed for continued success,” the scholarship website reads.

Current students are also eligible to receive the scholarship. A recipient will receive the scholarship in each subsequent semester he or she is enrolled in PathwayConnect, which typically takes about two or three terms.

For now, the scholarship does not apply to courses taken after PathwayConnect.