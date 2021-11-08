BYU–Hawaii and BYU–Pathway Worldwide announce new partnership

BYU–Hawaii — which has a mission to serve people in the Pacific Islands and Asia — and BYU–Pathway Worldwide — which has served roughly 11,000 students in those locations during 2020 and 2021 — are hoping a new partnership will help expand educational opportunities.

The two Church educational institutions announced on Monday, Nov. 8, that effectively immediately students who have completed either BYU–Pathway’s foundational PathwayConnect curriculum and/or a certificate or associate degree will receive priority consideration for admission to BYU–Hawaii.

“Our partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide will help us further achieve [our] mission by streamlining admission to BYU–Hawaii, while also allowing students to graduate with less time on campus,” said BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III.

The BYU–PathwayConnect program is designed to provide students with entry-level, preparatory coursework including courses in math, English and religion. Afterward, students can then continue to work online toward a certificate or degree offered through Ensign College or BYU–Idaho.

Now, students have the additional option of pursuing one of BYU–Hawaii’s 39 bachelor’s degree programs and having an in-person campus experience as well.

BYU-Pathway student Tony Hinemoa Nau studies from home in April 2017. Credit: Michael Lewis

Monday’s news release explained that capacity at BYU–Hawaii is still limited, so interested students must apply for admission. However, the completion of a Pathway program will fulfill BYU–Hawaii’s admission requirements for academic and English proficiency. (In order to apply for admission to BYU–Pathway, non-native English speakers must complete an English proficiency assessment. Applicants who do not pass are encouraged to enroll in EnglishConnect, an English-language learning program provided by the Church.)

At roughly $253 per credit, tuition at BYU–Hawaii is drastically lower than other liberal arts colleges. Still, completing a BYU-Pathway program prior to transferring to the Laie campus could help offset the cost for students in these locations even more. Tuition for BYU–Pathway Worldwide varies depending on a student’s location; for a student in the Philippines, for example, tuition is $16.50 per credit.

Last week, BYU–Pathway also announced the Heber J. Grant scholarship, which offer students enrolled in the foundational PathwayConnect program a 10%, 25% or 50% tuition discount based upon a student’s need.

BYU–Pathway students will also be eligible for BYU–Hawaii’s IWORK scholarship, which helps students from the South Pacific and East Asia pay for tuition, fees and housing in exchange for employment at BYU–Hawaii or the Polynesian Cultural Center.

BYU–Hawaii has extended its application deadline for spring 2022 semester to Dec. 1. If an eligible BYU–Pathway student applies and is not admitted because capacity has been reached, that student is encouraged to pursue an online certificate through BYU–Pathway and then reapply to BYU–Hawaii at a future date.