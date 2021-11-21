Photo essay: A day in the life of a missionary — ‘a season of miracles’

“We love God with all of our heart, mind and strength, all of our soul,” said Elder Nash. “And we love our neighbor as ourselves. There is a synergy between those two glorious commandments.”
Elder Nash said it is natural for people to share the things they love. “We have received something that brings light and meaning into our lives,” he said. “Share it. … Just share your life.”
Then, he added, as the Spirit prompts, Church members invite others to an activity or a Church meeting or to a family event. “We are seeing that missionary work is just being you as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”
David Weidman, managing director of the Church’s Missionary Department, expressed his gratitude for missionaries — pioneers of their time.
“They are out there laboring, continuing to teach us what God has for us today,” he said.
In the past, many missionaries could feel overwhelmed when considering all the various aspects of missionary work, said Richmond Virginia Mission President D. Greg Droubay. “The Christ-centered principles of love, share and invite have simplified missionaries’ daily focus and work.
“The principles have also brought an exciting and growing unity of focus between full-time missionaries and members,” President Droubay said.
“As missionaries internalize and live these timeless principles, they become more complete disciples of Jesus Christ.”
In honor of all missionaries laboring across the globe to love, share and invite, the Church News publishes the following photo essay of missionaries serving in the Virginia Richmond Mission.