Photo essay: A day in the life of a missionary — ‘a season of miracles’

This is the “season of miracles” in missionary work, said Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department.

Speaking to the Church News about principles that guide and direct missionary work, Elder Nash emphasized the need of Latter-day Saints to “love, share and invite.”

“We love God with all of our heart, mind and strength, all of our soul,” said Elder Nash. “And we love our neighbor as ourselves. There is a synergy between those two glorious commandments.”

Elder Nash said it is natural for people to share the things they love. “We have received something that brings light and meaning into our lives,” he said. “Share it. … Just share your life.”

Then, he added, as the Spirit prompts, Church members invite others to an activity or a Church meeting or to a family event. “We are seeing that missionary work is just being you as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

David Weidman, managing director of the Church’s Missionary Department, expressed his gratitude for missionaries — pioneers of their time.

“They are out there laboring, continuing to teach us what God has for us today,” he said.

In the past, many missionaries could feel overwhelmed when considering all the various aspects of missionary work, said Richmond Virginia Mission President D. Greg Droubay. “The Christ-centered principles of love, share and invite have simplified missionaries’ daily focus and work.

“The principles have also brought an exciting and growing unity of focus between full-time missionaries and members,” President Droubay said.

“As missionaries internalize and live these timeless principles, they become more complete disciples of Jesus Christ.”

In honor of all missionaries laboring across the globe to love, share and invite, the Church News publishes the following photo essay of missionaries serving in the Virginia Richmond Mission.

Elders Michael Lencioni and Trevor Kirkland walk in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A Book of Mormon is held by a missionary in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sisters Shaylee Ferrell and Ashley Jensen walk in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Missionaries read scriptures during an exchange in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elders Logan Dixon, Tyler Ross and Ethan Buckley chat in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A zone slogan is displayed in a missionary apartment in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Photos of past sister missionaries are displayed in an apartment in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elders Logan Dixon, Tyler Ross and Ethan Buckley walk in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elders Michael Lencioni and Trevor Kirkland plan in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Scriptures are read by missionaries in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sisters Shaylee Ferrell and Ashley Jensen laugh in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elders Michael Lencioni and Trevor Kirkland pray prior to studying in their apartment in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Friday, Nov 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News