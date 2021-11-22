Learn about the new Young Women leadership calling guides

If you have been in the Gospel Library app lately, you may have noticed some new instruction in the Young Women calling guides for stake and ward leaders.

Cynthia McWilliams, a ward Young Women president from Georgia, expressed her desires and commitment after studying the guide: “I think the calling guide is a great reminder of why I am here and what I am supposed to do. I know this work is important. I feel excited to implement some new concepts and strategies. I love the words ‘This is the Lord’s work, and He will assist you.’ I believe that and I know He will.”

Sarah Boney, a stake Young Women president from Texas, wrote: “My heart was jumping for joy as I read this new updated guide. It’s always a challenge to teach an old dog new tricks, but I truly believe that embracing change with the companionship of the Spirit is such an opportunity for growth and miracles to occur. As I read, I was filled with an overwhelming feeling of the strength of these young women and the amazing leaders they can be now and the women they will become.”

McWilliams and Boney are among several Young Women leaders who were asked to study the new guide and share their thoughts and impressions. Many of these leaders felt direction and power in having youth plan, conduct, lead and minister as disciples of Jesus Christ.

The guide teaches that “… the Young Women program is a time for [young women] to gain confidence in their ability to:

Seek and act upon personal revelation.

Strive to become like our Savior Jesus Christ, learn of Him and cherish the gift of repentance made possible through His infinite Atonement.

Minister to one another with Christlike love.

Stand as witnesses of God ‘at all times and in all things, and in all places’ (Mosiah 18:9) as they actively engage in gathering Israel and accomplishing the work of salvation and exaltation” (“Getting Started” from the Young Women general presidency).

The Young Women general presidency: from left, Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor; President Bonnie H. Cordon; and Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new instruction for adult Young Women leaders states: “The Young Women program is unique. It is not an adult-led program with youth involvement, but rather a youth-led program with adult support. The Lord trusts these young leaders, and so must we.”

Another section in the calling guide lists ways to mentor class presidencies.

President Russell M. Nelson taught: “We need to let the young people lead, particularly those who have been called and set apart to serve in class and quorum presidencies. Priesthood authority will have been delegated to them. They will learn how to receive inspiration in leading their class or quorum.”

Faithful Young Women leaders all over the world are following the Prophet and learning to mentor class presidencies as they learn to lead. Tracy DeMarco from England commented: “I like the way you are giving examples of how to mentor the youth, as I think a lot of the adult leaders aren’t sure how to do that … .”

Anna Jones, a stake Young Women president from Fort Wayne, Indiana, shared: “One of my favorite points was ‘Remember that success may look different to the youth.’ We need to remember to point out the positive things that are happening, even when it doesn’t seem to be going well. And sometimes, we need to change our perspective.”

Cindy Coleman, a stake Young Women president from Malad, Idaho, added: “The young women are set apart and act with the power of God. The Young Women calling guide teaches specific principles, doctrine and tools to truly trust the young women with His work. The amazing beauty of His work is when the resources in the guide are used effectively, the young women actually begin mentoring and teaching us.”

Under Handbooks and Callings and the Ward or Branch Callings section of Gospel Library, find Young Women calling guides for a class president, class counselor, class secretary, presidency member and more. Credit: Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Adult leaders now have new, valuable resources to guide them in this important journey of strengthening youth, increasing their faith in Jesus Christ and mentoring class presidencies.

The guide also has some new youth videos to help class and quorum presidencies lead. These videos help them know how to conduct class and quorum presidency meetings and offer tips in planning service and activities. And don’t forget to check out the five Leadership Lessons. These are valuable for helping youth learn and practice important leadership principles, such as counseling and ministering.

The Young Women general presidency wants all Young Women leaders to know that this is the Lord’s work, and He will assist you. Heavenly Father will help you to see His precious daughters as He sees them. He will direct you and magnify your efforts as you devote your time and love to the work. We hope you find joy in studying, pondering and implementing principles and inspiration from the new calling guide, mentoring these latter-day youth leaders.

Additional resources for Young Women leaders, both adults and youth presidencies, are found at YoungWomen.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.