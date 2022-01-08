Deseret News: Harry Reid fought for, loved the needy, say U.S. presidents and President Ballard at funeral

LAS VEGAS — Harry Reid was remembered at his funeral Saturday by U.S. presidents, Church leaders, friends and family members for using his immense political power to fight for the needy and vulnerable, a practice rooted in his upbringing and his Latter-day Saint beliefs and scripture.

“For Harry, the whole point of holding office, the whole point of wielding power, was to actually get things done on behalf of those you represent,” former U.S. President Barack Obama said. “Few people have done more for this state, this country than this driven, brilliant, sometimes irascible, deeply good man from Searchlight, Nevada.”

Born in that tiny town to a miner and a brothel’s laundress, Reid became an undersized boxer and then Nevada’s most powerful political son, one who embodied one of the state’s slogans, “Battle Born,” which is printed on its flag and on a billboard overlooking the site of Saturday’s service, the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

“His toughness was distinctly Nevadan. His story was distinctly American,” said U.S. President Joe Biden, who arrived here Friday on Air Force One.

Reid, who was friends with Biden for 50 years and worked alongside him during Obama’s presidency, rose to become the Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate. He died Dec. 28 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

“Harry Reid was a man of faith — in word and in deed,” said President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Harry cared for (those Jesus Christ called) ‘the least of these’ — those who were less fortunate, hungry, sick or those who had any number of challenges.”

Reid both taught the principle well and lived it, said President Ballard, who was one of Reid’s spiritual advisers.

