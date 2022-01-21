Responding to the emergency in Tonga caused by a volcanic eruption Jan. 15, the First Presidency published a letter encouraging faith and calm to members of the Church in Tonga on Friday, Jan. 21.

“How we love you!” the letter begins. “Your deep and abiding faith in our Heavenly Father and His beloved Son, Jesus Christ, is known and admired the world over.”

Specifically, the letter expressed prayerful hope for individuals, families and communities.

Letter from the First Presidency to the Members in Tonga; January 21, 2022 Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The three members of the First Presidency — President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — said they are praying that “hearts may be calmed and strengthened, that your families and homes may be restored and refreshed, and that your communities may be peaceful and beautiful again.”

They also pledged assistance in the recovery and rebuilding efforts over the coming months.

Jan. 21 Tongan emergency update

The Church’s New Zealand Newsroom posted the letter along with an update that included details about the efforts underway to help people throughout Tonga’s many islands.

After an initial need to provide emergency shelter for 1,250 individuals at the Church’s Liahona High School, nearly 300 people are still staying at the school.

Water from the high school’s storage tanks will be sent by boat on Saturday, Jan. 22, to the islands of Lulunga and Ha’apai where rainwater storage was contaminated after the eruption. Food and other items will also be included in the shipment.

3 ways to help

Members of the Church have expressed a great desire to support those affected by this difficult challenge in Tonga.

Three ways to help were outlined In a post on the Pacific Area’s Facebook page.

Fast and pray with friends and families. Donate to the Church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund. Share a written message and/or draw a picture for the children — and post it to the Pacific Area’s Inspiration Facebook group.

Those notes and images will be printed and delivered with upcoming relief shipments.