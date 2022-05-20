Dressed in pioneer clothes, missionaries from the Mormon Trail Center and the Omaha Nebraska Mission pulled nine handcarts two miles along Main Street in the Florence Days Parade on Saturday, May 14. This year’s parade was the first one in three years, according to information from the Mormon Trail Center missionaries.

The community of Florence, Nebraska, in north Omaha on the Missouri River, was built on the site of Winter Quarters, which was one of places where members of The Church Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temporarily settled when they left Nauvoo, Illinois, in 1846 as they prepared to head west.

It was 175 years ago, in 1847, that Brigham Young and the Vanguard Company left from Winter Quarters in April and entered the Salt Lake Valley in July.

The Mormon Trail Center at Winter Quarters, the pioneer cemetery and the Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple are in the historic Florence community. In addition to serving at the center, missionaries also volunteer with a number of civic and humanitarian projects in the community.

